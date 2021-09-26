90 Day Fiance spoiler: Evelin Villegas’ family reacts to the news she’s been married to Corey for a year

Evelin Villegas revealed to her parents that she and Corey Rathgeber secretly wed over a year ago. Pic credit: TLC

Evelin Villegas dropped a bombshell on her family in the latest episode of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way when she told them she and Corey Rathgeber secretly eloped.

Last week on The Other Way, viewers watched as Evelin first dropped the bombshell on her sisters Lesly and Lipsi while they were wedding dress shopping.

Evelin revealed that she and Corey eloped to Guayaquil, Ecuador when they ran out of options because Corey’s visa was about to expire.

Evelin Villegas and Corey Rathgeber drop marriage bomb on her family

Now, in a sneak peek at Sunday night’s episode, 90 Day Fiance shared a clip on their official Instagram page of the moment Evelin told her parents the news of her secret wedding.

Evelin and Corey, along with her sisters Lipsi and Lesly, went to visit Evelin’s parents. They gathered Evelin’s mom, dad, brothers, and sisters around the kitchen to spill the beans.

“About a year ago, Corey and I went to Guayaquil and we went to get married,” Evelin told her family, who stood stunned after hearing the news.

Evelin’s mom was surprised that Evelin and Corey would get married without any guests or witnesses. Evelin informed her mom that they paid a stranger on the street $20 to be their witness.

Evelin’s mom couldn’t get over the fact that Evelin didn’t include her own mother on her wedding day and said she’ll never stop being shocked about the news.

Evelin seemed to place the blame on Corey for the secret wedding, telling her family that it was his idea, saying Corey talked to her and “convinced” her to go through with it.

Corey and Evelin comment on 90 Day Fiance post

Corey and Evelin both watched the video on the Instagram post and took to the comments to say a few words about it.

“My mom was so upset 😞,” Evelin commented.

Pic credit: @90dayfiance/Instagram

And Corey showed up to write, “Oh man… this is only the beginning. There’s still so much more to come 😳 I am scared 😬”

Evelin has already made it clear that she’s no fan of marriage, so many 90 Day Fiance fans were shocked to find out about their secret nuptials.

Corey confirmed their secret marriage in the comments on an Instagram post from 90 Day Fiance, and told fans of The Other Way that answers to their “long-awaited” questions would be answered this season.

90 Day Fiance fans felt their intelligence was being insulted after discovering Corey and Evelin’s lie and they bashed the couple for keeping their nuptials a secret.

Evelin has claimed that their elopement had nothing to do with 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way and Corey claimed it was Evelin who decided to keep their marriage under wraps.

Tune in tonight for a brand new episode of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way and find out if Corey and Evelin are keeping any more secrets from their family and fans of the show.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.