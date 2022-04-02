Erica Rose shows support for Tom Pearson amid Below Deck Sailing Yacht drama

Erica thinks Tom’s the MVP of Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Sailing Yacht charter guest Erica Rose shows support for Tom Pearson amid his on-screen Parsifal III crew drama.

Erica has been vocal regarding her second stint on the sailing show. Although she apologized for offending anyone, Erica, her husband Charles Sanders, and her mom Cindi Rose are still being ripped apart by fans.

One reason Below Deck Sailing Yacht viewers dislike Erica, Cindi and Charles is because of the $6500 tip they left. Charter guests Janelle Flatt and Rhett Kenagy shed more light on why the tip was so low.

When Erica apologized for offending anyone, she explained the group would have liked to tip certain crew members more money. Tom and Kelsie Goglia were at the top of that list.

Now, as Tom’s days on Below Deck Sailing Yacht could be numbered, Erica has praised the deckhand.

How did Erica Rose show support for Tom Pearson amid his Below Deck Sailing Yacht drama?

The most recent episode of Below Deck Sailing Yacht was not an easy one for Tom. Not only was there the anchor dragging incident, but the way Tom acted with Ashley Marti also did make him look that great.

No stranger to fan backlash, Erica used Instagram to support Tom. Erica declared he was the “MVP” of the season before gushing over the deckhand.

“The real MVP Tom! We adored him. One of the most genuine and kind young men I’ve met in a long time. As a mom, he’s the kind of man I would like for my daughters to end up with one day 💕. Thank you for being so genuine real and non-judgmental. You have a bright future ahead,” she captioned a photo of the two of them together on Parsifal III.

Erica also nominated Tom to become the next Bachelor. She even called out for Bachelor Nation to make it become a thing.

Tom replies to Erica’s Instagram message

The blonde deckhand appeared in the comments of Erica’s Instagram post to reply to her kind words about him. Tom simply wrote, “Thank you,” with several heart emojis.

Erica let Tom know that she meant every word of the social media message.

Pic credit: @ericatherose/Instagram

It’s no secret that the anchor dragging incident on the most recent episode of the show left Tom’s future on the sailing yacht in serious jeopardy. Captain Glenn Shephard isn’t sure Tom can be trusted, which means he could get his walking papers.

Tom Pearson did apologize to the crew following the episode, but not all of his cast members responded. However, charter guest Erica Rose has made it clear she is Team Tom all the way.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.