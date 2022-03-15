Erica Rose has a message for haters as Below Deck Sailing Yacht stint wraps up

Erica Rose wants trolls to know exactly what they can do with their hate. Pic credit: Bravo

Erica Rose has a message for all those hating on her and her husband Charles Sanders as their Below Deck Sailing Yacht stint wraps up.

The last two episodes of the sailing show have caused outrage over Charles’s behavior. Charles and Cindi Rose slamming chef Marcos Spaziani’s food didn’t sit well with viewers. Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans dragged Erica and Charles over their actions during their charter.

Chief stew Daisy Kelliher has been outspoken regarding her feelings for Cindi, Erica, and Charles. Erica spoke with Monsters & Critics to share her side of the Daisy drama. The Bachelor alum also stood up for her husband during the interview.

Now, as Charles, Erica, and Cindi’s charter comes to an end, Erica has let the trolls know what she thinks of their nastiness.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht charter guest Erica Rose shares a message to haters

Erica’s no stranger to reality television. She appeared on several shows before completing two stints on Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

However, that doesn’t mean she will sit back and take all the negativity aimed at her or her husband. Erica used Instagram Stories to tell the trolls exactly what they should be focusing on instead of her family.

Dressed in a lingerie outfit that consisted of red silk shorts with black lace and a red silk tank top, Erica put her hands against a wall to show off her backside. More specifically, Erica flaunted her butt.

In the message, Erica used emojis and words to tell the haters to kiss her a**. She told trolls to focus on the problems in the world. Erica made it clear “spells and evil” can’t hurt her because she doesn’t “take anything personally.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

She also wrote, “Can’t no body take my pride (Uh-uh, uh-uh).”

Pic credit: @ericatherose/Instagram

Erica shares Tweet promoting Bachelor finale on the night of her final Below Deck Sailing Yacht episode

Ironically on the night, her second episode of Below Deck Sailing Yacht aired on Bravo, Erica took to Twitter to ask her follower what they thought of The Bachelor finale.

Pic credit: @EricaTheRoseEsq/Twitter

The tweet was filled with replies focused on Erica and her stint on Below Deck Sailing Yacht, especially the $6500 tip she and Charles left for the Parsifal III crew.

Pic credit: @EricaTheRoseEsq/Twitter

Erica Rose from Below Deck Sailing Yacht has told the haters exactly what they can do with their negativity as her two-episode stint comes to an end.

What do you think of Erica’s message to trolls?

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs on Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.