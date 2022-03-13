Below Deck Sailing Yacht: Daisy Kelliher reveals real reason she isn’t a fan of Erica Rose and her mom Cindi

Daisy’s speaking her truth about why she isn’t a fan of Erica or Cindi Rose. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Daisy Kelliher has revealed the real reason she isn’t a fan of Erica Rose and her mom Cindi Rose.

Daisy has made her feelings about Erica, Cindi, and Erica’s husband Charles Sanders known from the moment she learned they would appear on Season 3. While the group’s first episode aired last week, Daisy used Twitter to speak her mind.

Erica has shared her side of what happened with Daisy, and now it’s Daisy’s turn.

Daisy Kelliher reveals shocking things Cindi reportedly said about her and Captain Glenn Shephard

Daisy used her Pita Party IG series, which she cohosts with Allie Dore and Dani Soares, to speak her truth. The chief stew admitted she had no issue with Erica or Cindi until she saw a social media message.

“I didn’t have an issue with them directly until I saw things written about me mainly from Cindi, and I had also heard about things said about me on a podcast that Erica did,” Daisy expressed.

It was then that Daisy pulled out her tablet to share a message she said was from Cindi that bashed Daisy and Captain Glenn.

“All the crew worked hard, except for Captain Glenn and Daisy, who I think were there to create fake rocking ships and try to pretend he, she yacht royalty were working. Daisy ordered people around, but I never saw her do any work,” Daisy read, referring to Cindi’s message.

The chief stew explained that the message slammed Captain Glenn for not wanting to come to the women empowerment dinner, with Cindi allegedly declaring the group had nothing in common with the captain.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“What would we talk about? That you were an older, confirmed bachelor who likes to be alone? It was rude of you to refuse our good manners. You are 50 something and should know manners by now. To ask people to pay over $25,000 per person and tell them it’s a luxury trip and show us activities and complain about us behind our backs is so immature and then expect tips that we generously did. At least we have manners,” Daisy said, sharing Cindi’s words.

Daisy calls Cindi’s message ‘slander’

After she read the message to Allie, Daisy lost it, explaining how angry Cindi’s words made her.

“So when I saw this, it got my f***ing blood boiling,” Because it’s lies, it’s slander. It’s insane. And I didn’t retaliate. I didn’t say anything. I didn’t do anything,” the chief stew expressed.

Daisy explained she put on a smile and served them because that’s her job. Then she really let her feelings out.

“They are everything that I hate about social media. I hate liars. I hate fabricators. I hate people who use social media as a platform to spread gossip. And they’re everything of what I think represents is awful in the world and awful about social media,” she stated.

Daisy Kelliher from Below Deck Sailing Yacht wants fans to know it’s not Erica Rose, her husband Charles Sanders, or her mom Cindi’s behavior on the show that makes her not like them. It’s because of the “slander” and “lies” that were written about her on social media.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.