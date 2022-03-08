Below Deck Sailing Yacht: Erica Rose’s husband Charles slams chef Marcos’ food, calls ‘ballpark’ rant scripted

Charles and Erica are sharing their side of their Below Deck Sailing Yacht stint. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Sailing Yacht charter guest Erica Rose’s husband Charles Sanders has slammed chef Marcos’ food. Charles also claims the rant where he called the food ‘gross’ and spilled he got better food at a ballpark was scripted.

Erica was no stranger to Below Deck Sailing Yacht viewers. She appeared on Season 2 of the hit sailing show with her mom, Cindi Rose, and a group of girlfriends. This time around, Erica was joined by her husband Charles, who made quite an impression on their first episode.

Charles complained about chef Marcos’ menu from the moment he heard Watermelon Gazpacho. Although he raved over the steak Marcos cooked at dinner, Charles changed his tune the next day. The episode ended with Charles losing it over an omelette, as he and Cindi bashed the quality of the food, comparing it to Chili’s.

As Below Deck Sailing Yacht viewers anxiously await what drama these guests bring in the next episode, Charles has spilled some tea on the show.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht charter guest Erica Rose’s husband Charles slams chef Marcos’ food

Erica used Instagram to promote her return to Below Deck Sailing Yacht and sing her husband’s praises.

“I’m just happy I brought my husband with me this time. We always have each other’s back and he’s also cool AF!” she wrote in part of her lengthy caption

After their first episode aired, the post became flooded with reactions to it. Charles popped up in the comments section to make it clear he’s not a fan of chef Marcos.

“Also the food was subpar,” Charles wrote.

Charles Sanders from Below Deck Sailing Yacht says the food rant scene was scripted

Later on, in the same Instagram post, one user wondered if Erica’s group was the guests from the preview video featuring “entitled people on a sailboat.” The user also gave chef Marcos props for his food this season.

Erica replied to the user encouraging the person to keep watching the show before reminding everyone it’s a reality TV show.

“It’s a TV show at the end of the day. and sometimes the chefs are encouraged to do certain things 😉. never had any complaints about @living_vicariously_through_me 😋” Erica said, giving credit to Season 2 chef Natasha De Bourg.

Charles chimed in on the conversation to reveal producers helped with his food rant scene.

“That scene I scripted with the producers like four times,” he wrote.

Erica Rose and her husband Charles Sanders were not fond of chef Marcos Spaziani’s food while aboard Parsifal III.

Gary King and Daisy Kelliher had quite the reaction to Erica’s return. The crew’s in for one wild ride with this group.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.