Below Deck Sailing Yacht: Daisy Kelliher and Gary King react to charter guest Erica Rose’s return

Below Deck Sailing Yacht stars Daisy Kelliher and Gary King react to charter guest Erica Rose’s return to Parsifal III.

Season 2 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht introduced fans to Erica Rose, her mom Cindy, and her group of friends. The ladies were not only high maintenance, but they fought constantly with each other. Plus, Erica spoke in a voice that made the crew cringe.

Last year Erica and her friends were the second to last charter of the season. They are the second group of guests to board the luxury sailing yacht this time around.

The question is – is the Season 3 crew ready for them?

Daisy Kelliher reacts to Below Deck Sailing Yacht charter guest Erica Rose’s return

In the preview clip from Bravo Insider, Daisy has the best reaction to Erica’s return in the preference sheet meeting.

Captain Glenn Shephard hands out the preference sheets to Gary, Daisy, and chef Marcos Spaziani. Gary and Daisy immediately yell, ‘Oh no!” at the same time.

Daisy puts her hands over her face in disbelief. She informs chef Marcos that Erica’s group was a “tiring energy to be around.” The captain filled Marcos in a little too, but he only called the group of ladies “interesting.”

Things get worse for Daisy when Captain Glenn declares that Erica expects a much higher level of service than she received on her previous charter.

“This is the worst news ever. These people are disrespectful. They’re exhausting. They’re emotionally draining. And the biggest thing for me is they’re unpredictable. That’s what’s scary. I just don’t want it,” the chief stew reveals in a confessional interview.

Daisy alluded to what’s coming up with Erica and her group in a TikTok video that she captioned, “Next episode of below deck out on Monday, and you can see the whole crew starting to lose their patience with rude charter guests!”

What was Gary King’s reaction to Erica’s coming back?

There’s no question Erica’s group was challenging for the deck crew. However, even Gary admitted Erica was really tough on the interior team during her Season 2 charter.

After yelling “Oh no” with Daisy, Gary went on to erupt in laughter as he said, “It’s f**king Erica!” Captain Glenn reveals everyone joining Erica and her mom Cindy this time around, which gives Gary hope things may be different.

“They are coming with their husband now, so they could be a little bit different,” Gary shared.

Erica’s husband and her dad are coming on the trip. A new crop of friends are thrown into the mix too, which may change the vibe on the sailing yacht.

Gary King and Daisy Kelliher from Below Deck Sailing Yacht have their work cut out for them again with Erica Rose. The primary has demanded the master be divided into two separate quarters since it will be shared by Erica, Cindy, and their spouses.

