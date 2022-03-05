Below Deck Sailing Yacht: Captain Glenn names Real Housewives star he would date, Andy Cohen plays matchmaker

Captain Glenn agrees with Andy on which Real Housewives cast member he should date. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Captain Glenn Shephard has named the Real Housewives star he would date and Andy Cohen is ready to play matchmaker.

Since he became part of the Below Deck franchise, Captain Glenn’s personal life has been one hot topic. Although the captain has become a little more open after three seasons on Below Deck Sailing Yacht, his personal life remains a bit of a mystery.

Last year after Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 ended, Captain Glenn and deckhand Sydney Zaruba sparked dating rumors. An Instagram post got the rumor mill buzzing, but the captain quickly shut the speculation down.

Andy Cohen plays matchmaker for Captain Glenn Shephard and Real Housewives star

On a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the host brought up Captain Glenn’s love life. Andy let the captain know he wants to set him up with one of the single Real Housewives ladies.

“I want to set you up with a Real Housewife,” the WWHL host declared as the audience erupted in laughter.

Then Andy revealed who he thought would be a good match for Captain Glenn. The Real Housewives of New York City star Eboni K. Williams and The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Heather Gay was were the top of Andy’s list.

Andy wanted to know if the single captain had his eye on any of the women in the Real Housewives family.

“I think, you know, it’s hard to keep track of them all, so I don’t, you know. I think Eboni definitely rings a bell. Yeah, so, if you can hook me up with Eboni, that would be awesome,” Captain Glenn expressed.

The answer was music to Andy’s ears, with him responding,” I can.”

Eboni K. Williams reacts to Captain Glenn from Below Deck Sailing Yacht WWHL interview

Andy’s interview with Captain Glenn made the rounds of social media courtesy of the official Watch What Happens Live Twitter account. RHONY star Eboni caught wind of the video and soon popped up in the comments section.

Eboni replied twice. Once with googly eyes and champagne glasses emojis. In the other she wrote, “Now THATS a Vibe.”

Pic credit: @BravoWWHL/Twitter

There could be another Below Deck and Real Housewives crossover event but not on the small screen. Captain Glenn Shephard from Below Deck Sailing Yacht named Eboni K. Williams from The Real Housewives of New York City as someone he would like to meet.

If Andy Cohen has anything to say about it, a Captain Glenn and Eboni setup will happen at some point.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.