Below Deck Sailing Yacht charter guest reflects on Season 3 experience

Season 3 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht just kicked off and one charter guest is spilling some tea on the show. Pic credit: @leisel_taylormade_broker/Instagram

One Below Deck Sailing Yacht charter guest has reflected on her Season 3 experience now that her groups’ two-episode stint has aired.

Real estate broker Leisel L. Taylor was part of the group that primary guest McCordia Young brought aboard Parsifal III. The group appeared pretty tame other than an incident with McCordia and stew Gabriela Barragan, which Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans were not happy about.

However, McCordia addressed the situation with Gabriela before the group enjoyed a beach picnic on their second-to-last charter day. The group also had a hip-hop-themed birthday party for charter guest Aliya Johnson.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht charter guest Leisel L. Taylor reflects on Season 3 experience

In an interview with Travel Noire, Leisel opened up about her groups’ stint on the hit Bravo sailing show. It was a trip of a lifetime for Leisel, McCordia, Aliya, and their friends.

“That was a Beyonce and Jay Z type of vacation. We had our own sailing crew. We had our own private chef, and they just literally catered to us,” Leisel spilled.

The trip was Leisel’s first time on a luxury yacht, and she was not disappointed. Leisel made it clear that the Parsifal III took excellent care of the group.

“It was truly an experience, and the food was amazing. We ate three times a day, and it was basically a four to a six-course meal. Breakfast was like a Four Seasons brunch experience,” she expressed.

Leisel didn’t share too much of her Below Deck Sailing Yacht stint on social media. However, she did share a video of one of her favorite moments from the charter.

How did Leisel end up on Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season?

Along with gushing over her luxury once-in-a-lifetime experience, Leisel revealed she initially had no plans to be on Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

Leisel’s best friend was set to be on the trip, though. When one of the guests had to pull out, Leisel’s friend contacted her to see if she was up for the experience.

“One of the guys who was on the trip, he knew I already had my COVID vaccination, so he asked me if I was interested, and I was like why not? My best girlfriend is going to be there, and I get to hang out with some cool people and go to another country? Absolutely!” Leisel explained.

The rest, as they say, is history, and Below Deck Sailing Yacht charter guest Leisel L. Taylor remains grateful she was part of such a fantastic trip.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.