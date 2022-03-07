Erica Rose on Below Deck Sailing Yacht: Who is the returning charter guest?

Erica and her friends are some of the most memorable charter guests to appear on Below Deck Sailing Yacht. Pic credit: Bravo

Erica Rose returns for her second stint as a charter guest on Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

On Season 2 of the sailing show, Erica, her mom Cindy, and a group of friends boarded Parsifal III. They were a very high-maintenance group.

Erica even complained to Captain Glenn Shephard a couple of times about the crew. The group also continuously fought with each other, which made their women’s empowerment night very ironic.

Chief stew Daisy Kelliher and first-officer Gary King had the best reaction to learning Erica was back for Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3. This time around, Erica and Cindy are joined by their husbands and a new crop of friends.

Gary and Daisy clearly haven’t forgotten Erica and her voice, but for those who have, here’s a little refresher on the returning charter guest.

Who is Below Deck Sailing Yacht charter guest Erica Rose?

Erica was no stranger to reality television before she debuted on Below Deck Sailing Yacht. The Bachelor fans will remember her from Season 9 featuring Prince Lorenzo Borghese. She went on to appear on Bachelor Pad Season 2 and 3.

Other reality TV shows Erica appeared on include VH1’s You’re Cut Off! And Bravo’s Married to Medicine Houston. Erica appeared on the latter with her mother, Cindy.

After her stints on reality television, Erica enrolled at the University of Houston Law Center to become a lawyer. Erica obtained her master’s degree in Entertainment Law from Southwestern Law School.

The blonde lawyer currently owns Rose Sanders Law Firm, where she works with her husband, Charles.

When did Erica and Charles get married?

Before meeting her husband Charles Sanders, Erica was engaged to another lawyer, Galen Gentry. Their whirlwind romance produced their daughter, Holland Rose Madelaine Gentry. Galen and Erica called off their engagement shortly after Holland was born in 2016.

A few months later, Erica reconnected with Charles, whom she had known since high school. The happy couple reconnected via his cousin and Bumble, according to Distractify.

Charles proposed to Erica in the fall of 2017. They were married a couple of months later. Erica and Charles welcomed their daughter, Aspen Rose Sanders, in 2018.

Erica Rose returns to Below Deck Sailing Yacht for Season 3. The blonde beauty has been promoting her stint on the hit Bravo show.

Whether fans like her or hate her, one thing is for sure. There’s never a dull moment when Erica and her friends are around.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.