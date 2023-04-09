Elizabeth Potthast is a floral beauty for her sister Becky’s baby shower

It was a lovely weekend for Elizabeth Potthast, who donned a stunning floral ensemble for a special event over the weekend.

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star turned up to celebrate her sister Becky Lichtwerch, who is pregnant with her second child.

Elizabeth, her sister Jenn Potthast and their mom all donned various shades of pink at Becky’s baby shower, while the expectant mama wore white.

Becky and her husband already have a son, and now they’re expecting a baby girl, who will make her arrival very soon.

Elizabeth showed us the stunning party decorated with pink, nude, and gold balloons. The 32-year-old snapped a sweet photo with her pregnant sister, and they both looked glam for the special occasion.

Elizabeth opted for a floral midi dress with ruched details, and she added some shimmer to the ensemble with a pair of sparkly black mules. Becky was glowing in her flowy, white dress with long sleeves and cutout details on the waist.

The sisters captured a happy moment as Elizabeth rubbed Becky’s belly for the cute snap. Elizabeth posted the image on her Instagram Story and wrote, “Baby girl Lichtwerch coming soon!”

Elizabeth Potthast with her sister Becky Lichtwerch. Pic credit: @elizabethcastravet/Instagram

The Potthast family reunites for Becky Lichtwerch’s baby shower

We haven’t seen Elizabeth with her sisters and mom all together since Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? and even then, things were tense.

Things have been rocky between the three sisters and their mom, who is trying her best to get Becky, Jenn, and Elizabeth to reunite with their brother Charlie Potthast.

Things took a wild turn in Season 6 when Charlie got into a physical fight with Elizabeth’s husband, Andrei Castravet, and since then, the sisters drew a clear line in the sand.

They have decided to remove Charlie from their lives until he gets his drinking under control. However, their mom doesn’t think that’s the best way for the siblings to deal with their issues.

The sisters believe their mom is enabling their brother, and they’ve had a few arguments with her on that very topic.

Additionally, Elizabeth’s two sisters have ongoing issues with her husband, Andrei, so there’s always drama going on in the family.

However, everyone put their issues aside over the weekend to celebrate Becky as she gets ready for her baby girl’s arrival.

The woman of the hour snapped a photo with her mom and sisters, along with her two nieces, who were adorable in their pink dresses

Elizabeth Potthast with her mom, nieces, and sisters. Pic credit: @thejaylyndavis/Instagram

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is currently on hiatus on TLC.