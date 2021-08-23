Megan Potthast lashes out at Potthast family after they called her husband Charlie ‘toxic’ at the Tell All

Megan Potthast lashes out at the Potthast family after Tell All. Pic credit: TLC

Megan Potthast is lashing out at her in-laws after husband Charlie Potthast’s appearance on the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Tell All. Part 2 of the show was quite explosive as Charlie took the stage to face off with Andrei Castravet after an entire season of feuding.

Things intensified between the two men this season after Andrei joined the family business. And after years of arguing with each other, the men had a shocking fight. However, this time around, Charlie did not have the support of his family as they all blamed him for inciting the fight.

After months of not seeing each other, Charlie faced Andrei once again at the Tell All.

Megan Potthast lashes out at Potthast family

Megan Potthast did not appear at the Tell All, but her husband Charlie was in attendance, and it didn’t bode well for him.

During the sit-down with Elizabeth Potthast and Andrei Castravet, both blamed Charlie for starting the fight at Chuck’s family gathering. Andrei also referred to his brother-in-law as toxic and blasted him for his behavior.

However, Megan is not letting her husband take all the blame for the division within the family, and she lashed out in an Instagram post.

“Just watched Part 2 of the Tell All and it makes me want to barf the way my husband’s family talks about him,” wrote Megan. “Disgusting. They say he’s toxic? No, all of his family that talk crap and spread lies about him are toxic.”

Megan and Charlie canceled?

During the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Tell All Charlie also made another claim against his family and accused them of trying to cancel him.

And in her post blasting the Potthast family, Megan backed up her husband’s claim and noted that the family has iced them out.

“Cancelling us out of the family and saying he’s toxic to make themselves feel better? Joke!” wrote Megan. “I guess my kids are toxic too because you have nothing to do with them either.”

This is not the first time that Megan has spoken out against her in-laws. She recently revealed that she’s no longer speaking to them after sister-in-law Becky called her trailer trash in a previous episode.

The insult came during the dramatic fight between Charlie and Andrei, which quickly catapulted into an argument between Megan and her sisters-in-law as well. Since then, there has been a rift within the family, leaving Megan, Charlie, and their kids isolated.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After is currently on hiatus on TLC.