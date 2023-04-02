Elizabeth Potthast’s sister, Becky Lichtwerch, is the next of her sisters to be adding to daddy Chuck’s collection of grandchildren. That’s right, she’s pregnant, and it looks like she’s a lot closer to the end of her nine months than the beginning.

She also looks fabulous, especially considering that she’s rocking a serious mom bod — and by that, we mean a third-trimester baby bump that would make any wannabe mom jealous.

Becky is a fitness nut, and she often shares photos of her workouts and her killer physique on social media, so it’s not surprising that she’s making pregnancy look fabulous too.

In the past, Becky has complained about not being verified on Instagram despite appearing on several seasons and spinoffs in the 90 Day Fiance stratosphere.

With just over 45,600 Instagram followers, her account now bears that coveted blue check.

Perhaps that is why Becky offered up her latest beach shot as she gets closer to welcoming another child.

Becky Lichtwerch hits the beach in a bikini with a milkshake in hand

In the beach snap, Becky looks divine as she rocks a tiny bubblegum pink bikini that is held together by tied strings on each side.

She accessorized the swimwear with a sheer pink coverup that sat open, hanging off her shoulders as she posed while turned to the side, bare baby belly in full view. She also wore a pair of gold-rimmed aviator sunglasses and kept her hair down and parted in the middle.

Becky sipped on her milkshake while looking at the camera with a straight face.

She captioned the gorgeous photo share, “Having a milkshake on the beach is actually something I’ve never done before today. I highly recommend if you wanna move your happiness meter📈.”

Becky Lichtwerch was stunning on the Tell All stage

The last time 90 Day Fiance viewers saw Becky Lichtwerch, she was on the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Tell All stage as she and her brother, Charlie Potthast, tried to defend their behavior toward Elizabeth’s husband, Andrei Castravet.

The storyline of the season hinged around who may or may not have called to file a report with immigration since Andrei had to deal with an investigation and possible deportation.

Becky: She just said it could have been anything in your past. Weren't you in America for too long before?#90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter #90dayfiance #90dayfiancetellall#90dayfiancehappilyeveraftertellall pic.twitter.com/FCXLbdQbBD — Cassie (@Cass_Lynn_Rose) January 9, 2023

But that conversation was overshadowed by Becky’s Tell All gown, which was incredibly formal considering the event and what everyone else was wearing.

She turned heads on the stage while wearing a shiny satin halter dress that crisscrossed along her chest before barely covering her breasts with a thin sheath of material, leaving her abs bare and on display.

Becky is working on her social media influencer status with Herbal Face Food

Even though Becky isn’t a main cast member in the 90 Day Fiance world, she’s still managed to partner with a company as she shared an advertisement with fans roughly seven months ago.

It’s unclear if this was a paid partnership or if she received a free product in trade for a post.

In the video, Becky explained that the drops are “fully plant powered from over 50 types of the world’s most rare and powerful botanicals.”

The Herbal Face Food brand boasts three different serums, a cream, a soap, and a “self health” book meant to help individuals heal and moisturize their skin. Their website offers quite a bit of information on aging and how to slow it down or reverse the signs.

A 10 ml bottle of the serum Becky demonstrated on Instagram runs $60.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is currently on hiatus.