Pregnant Elizabeth Potthast shows off growing baby bump in floral dress

Elizabeth Potthast shows off her growing baby bump.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star Elizabeth Potthast is happier than ever after finding out that she’s having a boy.

She recently showed off her growing baby bump while wearing a floral dress in a photo shared on social media after announcing the big news.

Elizabeth shared the news of her baby’s gender over the weekend after waiting patiently for the reveal party, which was postponed several times due to inclement weather.

The pregnant TLC cast member had announced weeks ago that a gender reveal was on the way. However, the weather put a damper on their plans, so Elizabeth and her husband Andrei Castravet had to push things back.

After a few more postponements, the weather cleared up, and the pair along with their friends and family gathered to find out the big news!

After watching the extravagant display, the second time parents found out that they are having a boy and the couple couldn’t be more excited.

Elizabeth Potthast shows off her baby bump in a floral dress

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star is patiently waiting to welcome her baby boy after finding out the gender only days ago.

Elizabeth shared a photo on her Instagram Story clad in a pretty black and white floral dress, proving that she’s still as fashionable as she’s ever been.

The 30-year-old cradled her growing baby bump in the photo and gave her followers a side view of her belly in the selfie taken at her home.

She added a heart to the photo which had the words “my boy” written on the inside.

Elizabeth Potthast had a strong feeling she was having a boy

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? couple will welcome their second child in a few months. Their baby boy will join his three-year-old sister Eleanor — a spitting image of her dad.

While some people guessed that the pair was having another girl, Elizabeth had a very strong feeling that she was carrying a boy.

The TLC personality recently shared in an Instagram Q&A that she wasn’t surprised at the news that she’s having a boy.

“I wasn’t surprised at all,” Elizabeth explained. “I truly felt male energy going on in my body, and I’m just like, ‘I don’t think this is a girl.’”

Elizabeth also revealed that her pregnancy cravings have been much different than when she was pregnant with daughter Eleanor.

Meanwhile, Elizabeth and Andrei already had a list of names picked out for their son, but we’ll have to wait until baby Castravet arrives for that big reveal.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is currently on hiatus on TLC.