Pregnant Elizabeth Potthast is not surprised that she’s having a boy

Elizabeth Potthast and her husband Andrei Castravet finally know the gender of their second child after postponing the reveal party several times.

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? stars just found out they’re having a boy, and they couldn’t be more excited. However, Elizabeth is not that surprised by the news.

In a recent video, the expectant mom explained how this pregnancy has been different than her experience with her three-year-old daughter Eleanor.

Elizabeth told her followers that her cravings were very different this time and that she felt a lot of male energy in her body.

The TLC personality was right, and now the Castravet household will be balanced with some added testosterone once the new baby arrives.

Elizabeth Potthast is not surprised about having a baby boy

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever? stars were finally able to have her gender reveal party after a few postponements due to inclement weather.

Andrei and Elizabeth recently held the event and confirmed their daughter Eleanor would have a baby brother in the coming months.

In a recent video, Elizabeth explained how she had a strong inkling that she was carrying a baby boy before the gender reveal.

During an Instagram Q&A, Elizabeth was asked if she was surprised that the baby is a boy.

“Honestly no, I wasn’t surprised at all,” responded the 30-year-old. “I truly felt male energy going on in my body, and I’m just like, ‘I don’t think this is a girl.'”

“My cravings have been different. I wanted more like subs and salty stuff,” shared Elizabeth. “I’ve read online– it says it’s a myth– but I read that that’s usually for boys as opposed with [Eleanor] I loved all sweet.”

Have Elizabeth Potthast and Andrei Castravet picked out a baby name?

The 90 Day Fiance: Happy Ever After? star also opened up about names for her baby and admitted that she and Andrei had options for both girls and boys before finding out the gender.

Now that the gender has been confirmed, the couple will have to pick out their favorite boy names from the list. However, don’t expect a big reveal on that anytime soon as they plan to keep that a secret until baby boy Castravet is born.

Elizabeth was also asked during the Instagram Q&A if they’ve already picked out a name for their son.

“Before finding out the gender we had names picked out for boy and girl, so we have a list for both,” responded Elizabeth.

“Now that we know, we’ll narrow it down. So yes, we do, but it’s a secret,” she added.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is currently on hiatus on TLC.