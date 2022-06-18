90 Day Fiance: Elizabeth Potthast and Andrei Castravet reveal gender of their second baby

Elizabeth Potthast and Andrei Castravet are ready to welcome their second baby. Pic credit: TLC

Elizabeth Potthast and Andrei Castravet are weeks away from becoming parents of two kids. The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? stars are already parents to a 3-year-old daughter, Eleanor, and are excited for her to become a big sister.

Elizabeth is just over halfway through her pregnancy and has been documenting her journey on social media for her followers. Aside from a brief moment where she was put on bed rest, the expectant mother has been enjoying her pregnancy but is eager to meet her new addition.

As the due date gets closer, the couple has finally learned the gender of their baby and are excited to share the news with their followers.

Elizabeth and Andrei have an exciting gender reveal

Elizabeth and Andrei wanted to do something different for their gender reveal. They have been planning the event for a while, and finally found the perfect way to announce what they are having. Elizabeth posted a video on social media to share the news with their fans.

In the video, the family of three stood outside in an open field and watched a team of skydivers land on the ground to make the announcement. The first skydiver touched down with a blue flag trailing behind him indicating that the baby is a boy.

Shortly after, two more skydivers landed with a stream of blue smoke following behind them to confirm the gender. Elizabeth and Andrei began cheering and showing excitement over learning they were having a boy.

Andrei then set off a smoke bomb filled with blue smoke to celebrate the news, as Elizabeth appeared to be explaining to their daughter what was happening.

Elizabeth captioned the post saying, “Ellie is going to have a baby brother!!!” The couple seems to be more excited than ever for the arrival of their new baby.

Elizabeth and Andrei are enjoying married life

It was a rocky start for the couple when they initially got together. Elizabeth’s family did not get along well with Andrei, and there were many arguments surrounding the couple’s future together.

Despite their conflicts, Elizabeth and Andrei got married, and made a commitment to make their marriage work. Since the birth of their daughter, the relationship between Andrei and Elizabeth’s family has improved, especially with her father, Chuck.

The couple is doing what they can to create a beautiful life for themselves. They are building a new house, taking family vacations, and spending as much time at the beach as possible. With the new baby on the way, they are excited to be expanding their family and planting roots in Florida.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is currently on hiatus.