Elizabeth Potthast claps back after being asked if her husband Andrei Castravet has a job

Elizabeth Potthast is tired of being asked about whether her husband, Andrei Castravet, has a job, and she had the perfect clap back for a curious commenter.

The 90-Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? the star recently had a social media Q&A, but one question rubbed her the wrong way.

Elizabeth wanted to have fun with her 848,000 Instagram followers, so she told them, “Ask me a question.”

Some of the questions were about Elizabeth’s past pregnancy and the weather in Florida, but things took a left turn when one person asked about Andrei’s job.

“Does your husband have a job?” asked the Instagram user.

“This question was so like three or four seasons ago– I don’t know I can’t even remember,” responded the mom of two. “But do yourself a favor and download Discovery+ so you can keep up and continue keeping up, so you’re not lost.”

She also threw extra shade in the post, writing, “WE ALL GET LOST SOMETIMES.”

Does 90 Day Fiance star Andrei Castravet have a job?

Meanwhile, if you are lost and haven’t been keeping up, gone are the days of Andrei not having a job. A few seasons ago, the Moldovian native got a lot of slack from viewers for being a stay-at-home dad while his wife worked at her dad’s company.

Andrei initially had dreams of starting his own house-flipping business, and in Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? he angered Elizabeth’s siblings by asking their dad Chuck Potthast for a $100,000 loan to get his business off the ground.

Chuck felt Andrei was jumping the gun, and instead of giving him the large sum, he offered him a job in the family business. Andrei worked closely with his father-in-law and has since acquired his real estate license.

Andrei and Elizabeth also have their own company Castravet Inc. which was founded in 2020 in Florida. Andrei is listed as president, and his wife is vice president of the company.

Elizabeth Potthast and Andrei Castravet are happy and thriving

Despite the constant family drama on the TLC show, Elizabeth and Andrei are doing just fine. The mom of two is now living out her dream of being a singer, and Andrei is supporting her every step of the way.

As for their growing family, the second-time parents are just soaking up all the special moments with their newborn Winston, who is hitting all his milestones. Meanwhile, his big sister Eleanor recently turned four, and they celebrated her big moment with a beautiful party.

The family of four has also been doing a lot of traveling and fun excursions as they continue to make memories with their kids. Their latest was a day on the high seas for St. Patrick’s Day.

Elizabeth posted images from the day out, as she cozied up to Andrei while they enjoyed a beautiful boat ride on the Tampa Bay Riverwalk.

“Kiss me, I’m Irish! Happy Saint Patrick’s Day! ⁣” she captioned the post.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 4 airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.