Elizabeth Potthast is enjoying St. Patrick’s Day with her family, and that includes her husband, Andrei Castravet, and their two kids.

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star was stylish in green, and she snapped a photo before heading out.

The image showed a happy Elizabeth clad in a strapless romper with buttons down the front.

The mom of two also had on a black crossbody bag, but she was barefoot in the snap posted on her Instagram Story.

Elizabeth struck a stylish pose with one hand on her hip as she smiled for the selfie and wished her followers a “Happy Saint Patrick’s day”

We later found out why the TLC star was all glammed up as she revealed that they were spending the day on the high seas.

Elizabeth Potthast snaps a mirror selfie. Pic credit: @elizabethcastravet/Instagram

Elizabeth Potthast enjoys a boat ride on St. Patrick’s Day

The TLC star posted a video as she made her way to her destination, and we spotted a familiar face in the clip, her dad Chuck Potthast.

The Potthast family patriarch was not dressed in the St. Patrick’s Day colors despite his attempt to convince us that he was.

“I’m wearing blue-green,” said Chuck. “It looks blue, but it’s really green.”

Elizabeth told her followers that they were headed to the boat for a relaxing day on the water.

Let’s hope this boat ride fares better than the last one we saw on TV since that one was disastrous, to say the least.

During what was meant to be a fun family day, things turned ugly when Elizabeth got into an argument with her sister Becky Lichtwerch, and things got physical between them. Not surprisingly, the argument was about Elizabeth’s husband Andrei.

However, it might be smooth sailing this time around because although Andrei made the trip, there’s nothing on Becky’s Instagram page to indicate that she’s on the boat with her father and sister.

Meanwhile, Elizabeth shared more snaps of some sweet moments on the water, including one of her cozied up with baby Winston and little Eleanor.

90 Day Fiance star Elizabeth Potthast uses Sofa Tutor for her daughter

The reality TV personality recently discovered a great teaching app for her daughter Eleanor, and she shared it with her Instagram followers.

The program allows kids to learn and their own pace, and it makes learning fun by using colorful videos and games. The subjects included in the program are math, social studies, English language arts, and math.

“We have been loving the sofatutor learning app for grade school kids. Ellie is getting to learn and play at the same time!” explained Elizabeth in her post.

Sofa Tutor is available for kids from Kindergarten to Grade 6, and when you sign up for the program, you get access to worksheets, tutorial videos, exercises, interactive books, games, and 24/7 support.

You can add up to three profiles with one account and there’s a 30-day free trial available.

“Use my code: CASTRAVET60…to get a 30 day FREE trial and then 60% discount on any plan,” added Elizabeth.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.