Elizabeth Potthast’s sister says Andrei Castravet is a ‘professional beggar’

Elizabeth Potthast’s sister Rebekah is sharing her opinion on Andrei Castravet, and she’s not giving him glowing reviews.

We’ve been following the family on this season of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After, and it’s obvious that Andrei has a rocky relationship with Elizabeth’s family.

This contentious relationship stems from Andrei’s rudeness and the fact that he depends on his wife to work, despite being legally able to do so.

The Moldovan native has been living in the U.S for some time now, but Elizabeth is the one who has taken care of them financially.

Furthermore, Andrei seems perfectly comfortable with Elizabeth asking her father for money to help them, and shows no appreciation or respect to him.

This has infuriated viewers ever since the first time we were introduced to the couple.

Time has passed, but nothing much has changed, and now Becky is speaking out!

Becky bashes Andrei on social media

Becky is not an official cast member on the show, but she is featured quite often.

Just recently, she decided to do an Instagram Q&A session with fans, and they asked a lot of questions about the show and her brother-in-law.

One Instagram user asked the new mommy a question that we all want to know, “Did Andrei get a job yet?”

Her hilarious response will most likely upset Andrei once he gets wind of it, but she does have a point, calling him a “professional beggar.”

Becky managed to follow up the comment with a sweet sentiment about her sister’s husband, giving him credit for being a “good dad.”

If you follow 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After, you will understand exactly why Becky is classifying Andrei as a professional beggar.

This title was on full display during the last episode.

Andrei wants Elizabeth’s father to pay for their wedding

The TLC alums are already married, but Andrei wants them to have another ceremony in his home country of Moldova.

Of course, he does not have a job. Therefore he cannot afford to pay for the wedding.

What he does have, however, is a brilliant idea to have Elizabeth’s father, Chuck, fund the lavish affair.

To add insult to injury, he didn’t have the decency to ask the question himself. He had her do it!

And now that Chuck has agreed to give them the money for the wedding, he’s hoping for anywhere between 15,000 to 40,000 dollars.

Furthermore, Andrei announced the wedding plans during Chuck’s birthday party and gave them such short notice that the family might not even be able to attend.

We will know for sure as the season plays out.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.