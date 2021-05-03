90 Day Fiance: Andrei Castravet reveals why he asked Elizabeth’s dad for a $100,000 loan

Why did Andrei Castravet ask Chuck Potthast for a loan? Pic credit:TLC

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star Andrei Castravet knows exactly what he wants, and that’s $100,000. And he has a plan for how he’s going to get the large sum of cash.

The Moldovan native has been a stay-at-home dad for several years while his wife, Elizabeth Potthast, worked in the family business.

But now Andrei is ready to bring in the big bucks for his family.

He recently acquired his real estate license and wants capital to start flipping houses. But with no experience and very little chance of getting a bank loan, Andrei decided to proposition Elizabeth’s dad Chuck.

He proposed that Chuck loan him $100,000 so he could flip houses on his own. But Chuck proposed instead that Andrei work for the family business and then later down the road, he might consider the loan.

Viewers felt that it was a ballsy move for Andrei to even ask his father-in-law such a request, but he doesn’t think it was that big of deal.

Andrei explains why he asked Chuck for $100,000

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star and his wife Elizabeth recently had a chat with Us Weekly.

And his $100,000 loan request was a topic of conversation, so Andrei explained why he felt it was okay to ask Chuck for the large sum.

“Well, the thing is, he helped all his kids. He gave them capital to start working and they’re all working over there sucking from the pie so I’m just going to join in,” confessed Andrei. “Like, why not? If there’s a lot of money, why not?”

As for why he got into real estate in the first place, the 35-year-old confessed that it was Elizabeth who pushed him into doing it.

“[she] actually pressured me,” shared Andrei. “She was just like saying all the time, ‘You need to get out… You need to do some things.” And I was like, ‘okay, I’m going to get my real estate,’ there’s a lot of money, money motivates me.

He continued, “So while I was home I did that course and I got my real estate [license], that’s it and like actually she was my motivator.”

Has Andrei received the loan from Chuck?

It appears Andrei has realized that getting into real estate is not as easy as he thought.

“If you have no experience and you didn’t do anything related to that nobody’s gonna take you,” admitted Andrei. “You probably have to do a year and a half before you start working [seriously] as a real estate agent.”

And it seems the 90 Day Fiance:Happily Ever After star is yet to receive that $100,000 loan he requested.

“Luckily, we have [Elizabeth] and her dad, which if he’s willing to help us, we’ll see,” he remarked.

Until then, Elizabeth is happy to be working with her husband.

“He’s able to see what I do and learn from it, and I can help him through it,” commented the 29-year-old. “It seems like he’s a little bit more motivated and more excited to get out and do stuff.”

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.