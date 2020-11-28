Eddie Lucas reveals he grew up with another Below Deck alum

Eddie Lucas has revealed that he grew up with another Below Deck alum, and the connection will come as quite a surprise to fans.

The Below Deck franchise, which also includes Below Deck Mediterranean and Below Deck Sailing Yacht, has often featured crew members that know each other outside of the show.

Season 5 of Below Deck Med had Jessica More and Alex Radcliffe, who on day one dished about working on another yacht together. Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 1 featured couple Paget Berry and Ciara Duggan, who were an item before the show and are still going strong today.

The yachting industry is a small world. Several former cast members have talked about that previously. Below Deck alum EJ Jansen knew Captain Lee Rosbach years before working for him on the Bravo show.

Eddie too has a connection to a Below Deck yachtie

While appearing on Watch What Happens Live, Eddie dropped the fact that he has a random yachting connection.

Host Andy Cohen asked Eddie if he had been keeping up with all three shows in the Bravo franchise since he was last on the series.

“I, I have watched some of it. You know, I’ve watched Sailing. It was funny, actually. Parker from the Sailing Yacht, we grew up together. Well, somewhat, I’m quite a bit older than he is, but I’ve known Parker for a long time, so it was fun kind of watching him and how he handled himself on the season,” Eddie told Andy.

The bosun spilled that Parker did not follow any of Eddie’s advice while on Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

Eddie also admitted to watching Below Deck Med Season 5 and Below Deck Season 7. He recently shared that his bosun style was nothing like Ashton Pienaar or Malia White.

Keeping in touch with costars

After four seasons on Below Deck, Eddie has worked with several different crew members. The bosun spilled about who he keeps in touch with still today.

First and foremost was, of course, Captain Lee. Then Eddie revealed he still talks to chef Ben Robinson and Kelley Johnson. As for former flame Rocky Dakota, they haven’t spoken since the 100th episode special. The former couple does not have ill-will toward each other.

Eddie Lucas didn’t spill which Season 8 crew member he became friends with, but one person who likely won’t make the list is Rachel Hargrove. The chef revealed recently that things do not go well for her and Eddie this season.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.