Duggars celebrate sibling day with photos from Justin and Claire’s wedding

The Duggars celebrate sibling day. Pic credit: TLC

The Duggars are celebrating National Sibling Day with some photos from Justin Duggar and Claire Spivey’s wedding.

Taking to Instagram, the family account shared three photos featuring all of their children. The spouses were omitted, but they did have their adopted son, Tyler Hutchins, in the pictures.

Included in the post was a photo with all the siblings together, one of just the sisters, and one of just the brothers.

Get our Duggar newsletter!

Are the Duggar siblings close?

Over the years, there have been reports of spats among the siblings. Jessa Duggar and her older sister, Jana Duggar, had a hard time getting along growing up. It was something that Jessa discussed on the Counting On special that aired just a few weeks ago.

Jill Duggar has spoken out about the rift with her parents, also confirming some of her siblings were also not in agreement with her choices. She and Jessa appear to be getting along well, spending time together recently.

As for their relationship with Josh Duggar, that remains unclear. He was included in the photos from Justin’s wedding. There has been speculation that some sisters don’t want much to do with him, but they are still close to Anna Duggar, his wife.

Love The Duggars as Much as We Do?

Join Us On Facebook!

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar captioned their post, “Happy #NationalSiblingsDay from the Duggars!! Having a large family is an adventure, but it has been so worth it! 🥰#bestfriendsforlife”

Will the Duggar siblings continue with Counting On?

As of now, it is unclear what the future holds with Counting On. The network has not officially renewed the series, but they have released new updates on some of the newlywed couples and some of the Duggar grandchildren.

Claire Spivey and Justin Duggar were the latest couple to film for TLCMe, which has some fans concerned the show could go to Discovery+ instead of airing on the network. There is no confirmation on that, but the way they are doing things is different from what it has been in the past.

For now, Counting On fans and Duggar followers can keep up with most of the siblings and their spouses on social media. The younger siblings have yet to join Instagram, and some of the older ones rarely post, but for the most part, it is easy to keep tabs on the whole family, including the Duggar grandchildren.

Counting On is currently on hiatus.