Drew Sidora on RHOA: Net worth, husband, acting career and everything else you need to know

New Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member Drew Sidora is no stranger to the camera. She has had a lengthy and successful acting career before embarking on her reality TV journey.

Drew is not only the newest but the youngest current RHOA cast member at 35 years old. Despite her young age, she has had plenty of success, and her $1.5 million net worth speaks for itself.

She was born in Chicago but her acting career brought her to LA. She only recently moved to Atlanta.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Drew is known for starring as T-Boz in CrazySexyCool: The TLC Story. She also has had roles on That’s So Raven, Girlfriends, Step Up, Wild Hogs and White Chicks.

And as Letoya mentioned last night on Real Housewives of Atlanta, Drew played herself on The Game.

She also is a successful singer who also writes music.

On her premiere episode of RHOA, she revealed that she’s ready to step up her acting career and even gave a shout-out to Tyler Perry letting him know she is available.

Read More Stripper from Cynthia Bailey’s bachelorette party denies sleeping with RHOA stars

Who is her husband?

Drew introduced her husband on RHOA as they were celebrating their 6-year wedding anniversary.

“My husband is Ralph David Pittman. He’s an entrepreneur in that IT realm. We have three beautiful children. We have been married for six years and we have been together for six-and-a-half years. That always sounds so crazy when I say that,” Drew said during a confessional interview.

She continued, “I met him when I was on the press tour for the TLC biopic. Three months later, we end up going for lunch; six months later, we were married.”

During the episode, she explained that her relationship has had extreme highs and lows.

She confessed that they have considered divorce many times. She also recalled a recent fight that caused Ralph to disappear for three days.

Drew’s RHOA relationships

Even though Drew has plenty of on-camera experience, reality TV is a different ballgame.

While she was nervous initially to meet her castmates, she explained that it ended up being a pleasant experience overall.

“I was excited obviously… you know they’re all amazing ladies. They’re super successful, beautiful, amazing you know in what they have been able to do in their careers,” noted Drew.

Drew revealed who she already knew and got along with coming onto the show.

“I knew Cynthia for some time so obviously that’s my girl and she introduced me to this group of ladies, and Porsha [Williams] she’s my neighbor. So it was just a lot of connections there,” she shared.

However, she hinted that she doesn’t quite get along with costar Kenya Moore.

“But I will say… I’m still getting to know [Kenya.] We just don’t always connect so that’s a little rotten to me, cause I’m just here for the connections and she just hasn’t been that open with me all the time…,” she continued.

As for Kenya’s friend LaToya Ali, Drew had plenty of shade throw. Every time LaToya’s name got brought up, all Drew could say was, “Who?”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.