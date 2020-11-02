Porsha Williams reacts to Drew Sidora’s RHOA casting

The Real Housewives of Atlanta will welcome a brand new cast member when the show makes its return for Season 13.

Drew Sidora will be the newest addition, and based on early reactions, fans are excited to see her on the popular reality television series.

While she’s a friend of cast member Cynthia Bailey, one has to wonder if other RHOA cast members will welcome Drew.

So far, Porsha Williams is amongst those to react to her joining the cast.

Drew Sidora shares RHOA casting announcement

This past July, it was revealed that actress and singer Drew Sidora joined Bravo’s Real Housewives of Atlanta. According to People, she was amongst new cast members following Eva Marcille’s departure.

In a late October Instagram post, Drew shared an RHOA cast photo with her smiling face amongst the group.

Drew is featured in the photo along with her friend Cynthia Bailey and fellow RHOA Season 13 cast members, including Porsha Williams.

“peach me pls. AHHHHHH! The news is finally out and the girls are GAGGGGGGING Mrs. Pittman!” the That’s So Raven and The Game actress wrote in her caption as she shared the announcement.

Drew’s post has captured over 8,000 Likes and plenty of comments supporting her arrival onto the Bravo series.

That included star Porsha Williams who gave her reaction.

“You rocked it hunny they are not ready !!!” Porsha commented in support of her new RHOA cast member.

“thank youuuu P😘” Sidora replied back to show love.

That early endorsement seems to be good news for Drew ahead of her arrival on the series. Porsha has been known to get involved in a feud or two including previous issues with NeNe Leakes and Eva Marcille.

Drew’s friend Cynthia commented on the IG post as well, simply leaving a smiling face with heart-shaped eyes emoji to let everyone know she loves the announcement too.

Drew joins returning stars for RHOA Season 13

With Season 13 of the show right around the corner, viewers are ready to see what’s next for the Housewives. As mentioned, longtime stars Cynthia Bailey and Porsha Williams will be back, as will Kandi Burruss.

Kenya Moore will also return for her second season as part of the main cast, and with Drew Sidora’s arrival, she’ll no longer be the newbie for the show.

Even so, Drew will have a good friend along for the reality TV journey. Cynthia Bailey posted on her Instagram last week, showing her and Sidora hanging out.

“back in THE GAME!!” Cynthia posted and tagged Drew. Former cast member Eva Marcille even jumped into the comments in support of the ladies.

In addition to Drew Sidora and the other main cast members, viewers should expect some special guests.

According to Bravo TV, RHOA Season 13 will also feature a few friends of the housewives including Marlo Hampton, Tanya Sam, and LaToya Ali who will all be featured in new episodes.

It’s already apparent that Porsha Williams is supportive of her new castmate and Cynthia Bailey is ecstatic about her friend’s arrival.

So far, it seems everyone’s good. However, viewers know that there’s always the potential for drama to start up as the season goes forward!

The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 13 premieres on December 6, 2020, on Bravo.