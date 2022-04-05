Dr. Viviana addresses internet trolls that blame her for MAFS couples’ issues

Dr. Viviana has a message for internet trolls. Pic credit: Lifetime

Married at First Sight Season 14 returned last week, and it seems each of the couples is struggling to find their footing.

Many MAFS viewers have continued to vocalize their disapproval of the matches this season as they question the experts.

Dr. Viviana recently clapped back at those who blame her and the experts for the couples’ problems and perceived incompatibility.

Dr. Viviana Coles suggests internet trolls are ‘entirely unhelpful’

Taking to Instagram, Dr. Viviana shared a TikTok video addressing internet trolls.

Dr. Viviana wrote over the video, “When the internet trolls blame you for every. single. thing. that goes wrong between the couples on #MAFS” and “Every Thursday morning on Twitter.”

In the video, Dr. Viviana mouths audio that stated, “Thank you so much for this. Um, it was entirely unhelpful, but thank you nevertheless.”

Dr. Viviana captioned the video by tagging Married at First Sight’s related pages.

Dr. Viviana Coles says ‘the producers don’t pick the couples’

Many comments under Dr. Viviana’s post offered the expert support and encouragement rather than heaping on more blame.

Married at First Sight Season 13 star Myrla Feria even commented with a series of clapping hand emojis and wrote, “all facts.”

However, a commenter called Dr. Viviana out and expressed their belief that the producers are the ones who select the couples and that they choose people based on ratings over true compatibility.

The commenter wrote, “Well, we already know that the couples are picked by producers, who obviously are looking for hot messes to keep the ratings up. Taking that Alyssa girl as an example, why you guys didn’t get more involved calling her bulls**t out? You had all the footage away before we (the viewers) did.”

Dr. Viviana denounced the commenter’s claims in her response.

Dr. Viviana replied, “The producers don’t pick the couples. Sometimes, I wish we could push responsibility on them 😂 but nope.”

Continuing, Dr. Viviana wrote, “As far as calling people out on their B.S the way viewers would like me to, I’m an ACTUAL therapist, so my style is different than a friend or unlicensed professional. Thanks for watching!”



Based on Dr. Viviana’s responses, it appears the expert takes ownership for choosing the couples. Still, she is also fed up with receiving unhelpful comments and blame for the MAF couples’ issues.

