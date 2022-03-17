Myrla Feria claps back at critic, suggests she was never disrespectful to ex-husband Gil Cuero  

Married at First Sight Season 13 star, Myrla Feria tells a critic to “take a seat.” Pic credit: Lifetime

Myrla Feria has plenty of critics online, and she’s not afraid to address her haters directly.

Recently, Myrla was called out for disrespecting ex-husband Gil Cuero, and she took the time to refute those accusations.

Myrla also suggested that the MAFS editing framed her and fellow Married at First Sight Season 13 villain Johnny Lam inaccurately.

Myrla Feria denies being disrespectful and says she had zero regrets

Myrla recently attended Rodeo in Houston with Married at First Sight Season 13 costars Johnny Lam and Rachel Gordillo. The trio received flak for their friendship after Rachel shared a video of the three at Rodeo.

In the comment section of Rachel’s post, many voiced their disdain over Rachel continuing to hang out with Myrla and Johnny after they became the villains on their season of Married at First Sight.

A commenter wrote that Johnny and Myrla “are a prime example of what’s wrong in the world, especially Myrla…that’s a FACT and about time ppl like them are finally called out. Thousands upon thousands of ppl can’t be wrong. Glad they’re over with.”

Pic credit: @rachintheh/Instagram

Myrla replied to the comment, writing, “Called out for what exactly sweetheart? I don’t recall disrespecting anyone but I surely did do what was best for me and have zero regrets.”

Pic credit: @rachintheh/Instagram

Myrla Feria explains the misleading editing during the Married at First Sight reunion

In Myrla’s back and forth with the commenter, Myrla’s behavior at the MAFS reunion was brought up.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The commenter responded to Myrla, writing, “Ok no seriously, you can’t believe what you just said! Not disrespecting anyone? You were I/are the epitome of disrespect, At the tell all, are you kidding me? You and Johnny boy wonder , Rachel had enough respect for Gil to tell Johnny boy to shut it. I like Rachel, she’s a class act! Gil deserves way better and seemingly he’s getting it sweetheart.”

The commenter referred to the MAFS Season 13 reunion where Myrla and Johnny seemed flirty and dismissive of Gil’s devastation over his divorce.

Myrla aimed to set the record straight about the reunion as she wrote, “first of all, no. Lol that’s not what happened. Splicing scenes ma’am. That was her response to a question by Kevin. But they cut it.”

Speaking on Gil, Myrla continued, “He himself said the reunion was not how it was prorated. Not once was I disrespectful towards him and he said so himself. So take a seat dear.”

Pic credit: @rachintheh/Instagram

Myrla concluded her caption, “We both deserved to be with someone we are aligned with. We are both doing amazing. Thanks.”

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.