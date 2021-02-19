Dr. Pepper speaks out about casting Chris Williams on Married at First Sight, defends experts

Dr. Pepper reminds fans of the intense casting process participants undergo prior to appearing on the show. Pic credit: Lifetime

The experts have been under fire more than usual this season for casting Chris Williams, who has quickly made a case for being the worst husband in the history of Married at First Sight.

Getting Married at First Sight always has its risks, but the experiment based in Atlanta took a crazy turn with the revelation of a pregnant ex-fiancee and that was only after Chris slept with Paige and then revealed that he really wasn’t that into her.

In the latest episode, we see Paige continuing to stand by her man while the rest of the cast worries for her well-being. That didn’t bode well with Chris, who can’t seem to understand why everyone cares so much about Paige and not him. Things turned really ugly after he told some of the couples to stay out of his business, causing quite an argument with two of the other brides.

Each week, Married at First Sight viewers seem to become more upset with Chris Williams and with the MAFS experts, who seemed to think he was a good match for Paige, despite having only recently been engaged to another woman.

And as the experts continue to be called out for the casting snafu, a couple of them have spoken out about it. Now, Dr. Pepper is making a case for why they continue to film with Chris and Paige. As she reminded fans, there have been some situations that looked dire on the show in the past that have turned around and blossomed into wonderful relationships.

Dr. Pepper compares the relationship to MAFS alums Shawniece and Jephte

In a since-now deleted post on Instagram, resident expert Dr. Pepper reminds fans of the intensive process that the participants go through.

Detailing interviews, psychological tests, and forensic researchers, the MAFS expert claims that the show does do its due diligence in vetting those who appear on the show. If that’s the case, then how did Chris Williams get picked and why do they continue to film his story?

Here is what Dr. Pepper had to say:

She details that one thing the experts can’t predict is how these singles will participate in situations under stress. According to her, “People do change – a lot – when threatened or disappointed.”

While a lot of fans have called for the show to intervene and stop filming, Dr. Pepper compares the rocky start of Chris and Paige to Season 6 couple Shawniece and Jephte.

“The reason we keep on is that we have seen similar ‘train wrecks’ turn around,” she writes. “It’s miserable to watch in the beginning but he turns around-breaks down, changes the way he approaches his wife and his life, and the changes are both life changing and inspirational.”

Although it worked out for their love story, it doesn’t look like it’s heading that direction for Paige and Chris. It also helps that Jephte and Shawniece didn’t have to deal with a child outside of their marriage.

Regardless, Dr. Pepper writes, “Even if the couple doesn’t get together – at least one person can grow and gain strength and know more about who she or he is and what they want in a partner.”

Dr. Pepper tells viewers that the Chris they met initially was a different person

Fans have called out the experts for not predicting Chris’s behavior, especially clearly knowing about the recent engagement. “We must take responsibility for this match,” Dr. Pepper wrote, but she assures fans, “the Chris we all see now, is not the Chris we met and married to Paige.”

Both Pastor Cal and Dr. Viviana Coles have defended the process and encouraged fans to continue watching.

What do you think of Dr. Pepper’s statement?

Married at First Sight airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c pm on Lifetime.