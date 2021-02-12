Married at First Sight Season 6 success story Shawniece and Jephte are showing viewers their fun side as the pair learns how to cook traditional Haitian food on the newest episode of Married at First Sight: Couples Cam.

We’ve seen Shawniece and Jephte navigate the many highs and lows of married life over the years. And this was definitely a high point for them after nearly four years of marriage.

Lately, it really looks like these two have bonded in a way that makes MAFS fans want to continue cheering them on as Shawniece gets a chance to learn more about Jephte’s culture and they both get to enjoy some delicious food.

Shawniece has questions about Haitian food

As the latest MAFS: Couples Cam clip plays out, Shawniece asks Jephte, who is Haitian-American, what they call Haitian food in Creole. It turns out, according to Jephte, that “they just call it food.”

“I don’t know,” Shawniece explains as the two laugh at her question and his straight to the point answer.

The pair are learning how to cook a traditional Haitian meal that consists of rice, beans and turkey with their teacher being a woman named Cindy.

Jephte explained that, even though they didn’t previously know how to make this meal, it is one of their favorites since he loves the turkey and Shawniece loves the rice and beans.

Haitian meal takes Jephte back to his childhood

Jephte is clearly enjoying his time creating a Haitian meal with Shawniece as they both learn how to create a meal that he recalls enjoying as a kid.

And while he’s definitely learning how to master the dish now, Jephte recalls that he wasn’t interested in learning to cook when he was a kid.

“My mom had to fight to get me to do this when I was younger,” he recalled. “If I could go back to the past, I would, like, fight myself and make myself sit down for thirty minutes and learn.”

He explained that this dish is one that his mom made all the time when he was growing up. And even though it was one of his favorites, he never learned how to make it because he was too busy “running around,” just being a kid and that he had no interest in learning how to cook.

Watch how Jephte reacts when the meal is done and he gets a chance to taste this traditional meal that he grew up enjoying. It sure is refreshing to see Shawniece and Jephte in this great space while they enjoy their relationship and continue to grow as a couple.

Married at First Sight: Couples Cam airs on Thursdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.