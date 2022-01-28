Did Kim Kardashian know Kanye West when she dated Ray J?

Kanye West claims Kim Kardashian and Ray J’s second sex tape exists. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/ Acepixs, Carrie-nelson, and Admedia

Kim Kardashian’s past relationship with Ray J recently resurfaced thanks to Kanye West.

Amid the couple’s impending divorce, West addressed his current dynamic with Kardashian. The Graduation performer stated that she left him out of Chicago West’s fourth birthday party earlier this year. Although Kardashian reportedly didn’t invite West to the event, it was his idea.

In an interview with Hollywood Unlocked, Ye claimed he retrieved Kardashian’s alleged second sex tape she and Ray J created. However, just how far back do each of these celebrities go?

During the early 2000s, Kardashian wasn’t a mega reality star just yet. Instead, she gained attention as Paris Hilton’s friend and employee. Nonetheless, her reputation changed in 2007 after her sex tape with Ray came out.

By the time the footage was released, Kardashian and Ray J had already broken up. According to Us Weekly, the reality stars dated from 2005 to 2007. Before dating, they became friends through Ray’s sister, Brandy. On Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ 10-year reunion, the SKIMS founder said she met West years before she and the Love and Hip-Hop alum got together.

“He was recording a song with Brandy, and I was her friend,” Kardashian recalled, per Us Weekly. “I vividly remember hanging out with him, and then they did a video together, so I’d see him a few times. He was asking his friends: ‘Who is this Kim Kardajan?’ He didn’t know what my name was.”

What have Kim Kardashian and Ray J have said about their second sex tape?

Since Kardashian and Ray’s 2007 sex tape, they both pursued other ventures. Through KUWTK’s success, the future lawyer created several businesses, broke the Internet multiple times, and worked to help push prison reform laws for U.S. citizens. She and West also became parents to their four children- North West, Saint West, Chicago West, and Psalm West.

As for Ray, he’s worked on multiple reality and scripted television programs. Additionally, he has an electric bike company and several technological business ventures.

Although they’ve moved on from their leaked project, Kardashian and Ray J spoke out about West’s recent allegations. In a statement, the SKIMS founder’s representative claimed there was “nothing sexual” on the second piece of evidence. They also stated that Kardashian now focuses on her current life, not her past transgressions.

“After review, there was nothing sexual unseen, only footage on the plane on the way to Mexico and footage at a club and restaurant on the same trip,” her team said.

“Kim remains firm in her belief that there is no new second tape that exists. After 20 years, she truly wishes to move on from this chapter [and] focus instead on the positive things she continues to do as a mother, entrepreneur, and advocate for justice reform.”

Following the rep’s words, a source told Page Six that Kardashian is still “truly grateful” West took the video from Ray. One day after Ye’s interview, the VH1 star expressed his thoughts on the comments via Twitter.

Pic credit: @RayJ/Twitter

“This needs to stop,” Ray said. “I also have kids.”

The “Sexy Can I” singer and Princess Love have Melody and Epik. As of this writing, the couple also plans to divorce.



