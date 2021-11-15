A look inside Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton’s friendship

Kim Kardashian recently attended Paris Hilton’s wedding. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/ Carrie-nelson

Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton go way back.

Before she rose to fame with Keeping Up With the Kardashians, many knew her Kardashian as Hilton’s assistant. Throughout the early 2000s, they attended several high-profile events together. Eventually, Kardashian and her family’s E! show became a massive hit. At the same time, Hilton’s show, The Simple Life, went off the air.

Although Kardashian went to her longtime friend’s wedding in November 2021, they’ve had their ups and downs. Take a look at the KKW Beauty founder’s history with Hilton.

Kim Kardashian makes her reality TV debut as Paris Hilton’s assistant

Kardashian and Hilton’s friendship began sometime during the 1980s. While growing up in Los Angeles, their mothers, Kris Jenner and Kathy Hilton, were friends. Although they never attended high school together, they had a mutual friend, Nicole Richie.

During the early 2000s, Hilton’s career skyrocketed. After the hotel heiress’ sex tape with her ex-boyfriend Rick Solomon was released in 2003, she became an instant star. Soon, she and Richie’s show, The Simple Life, became a massive hit and gained global notoriety.

Around the height of Hilton’s fame, she hired Kardashian as her assistant. Additionally, the KKW Beauty founder organized her friend’s closet. As The Simple Life progressed, Kardashian made several appearances on the show.

Paris Hilton replaced Nicole Richie with Kim Kardashian around 2005

The Simple Life primarily focused on Hilton and Richie’s friendship. Their connection began when they were children, and fans admired their comedic rapport on the show. However, Richie and Hilton parted ways in 2005. While they never explained what happened, the co-stars filmed Season 4 of The Simple Life separately.

“It’s no big secret that Nicole and I are no longer friends,” Hilton said in 2005. “Nicole knows what she did, and that’s all I’m ever going to say about it.”

During Richie and Hilton’s fallout, the Stars Are Blind singer reached out to Kardashian. Soon, cameras followed the friends everywhere they went.

“We’d go anywhere and everywhere just to be seen,” Kardashian told Rolling Stone in 2015. “We knew exactly where to go, where to be seen, how to have something written about you. All you had to do is go to this restaurant, or this party, talk about whatever you want to talk about, and it would be in the paper the next day.”

The friendship abruptly ended after Paris Hilton’s ‘cottage cheese’ comment

By the mid-2000s, Kardashian and Hilton’s friendship seemed better than ever. When the KKW Beauty founder’s friend went to jail for 45 days in May 2021, she fully supported her. The pair also continued vacationing together, including their 2006 trip to Ibiza, which they still reminisce about on social media.

On Oct. 14, 2007, KUWTK aired on E! The show followed Kardashian and her family and soon made them household names.

That same year, Hilton and Richie ended The Simple Life following five seasons. The heiress continued modeling and her fashion and beauty career. As Kardashian’s fame rose, she started spending less time with Hilton.

Although the law student didn’t speak badly about her former friend, the Peacock star proved she didn’t want to mend things by commenting on Kardashian’s body.

According to TMZ, Hilton compared her friend’s butt to “cottage cheese stuffed in a trash bag.” However, she made a public apology to Kardashian days later, and she accepted.

“I was just joking around, and I made a stupid joke, I felt really bad afterward, so I contacted Kim and apologized. It was a silly thing to say. Kim’s hot!”

“Paris and I have been friends since we were kids, and I’m glad she made the effort to say she’s sorry,” Kardashian responded.

They reunited when Hilton applauded Kim Kardashian’s ‘work ethic’

Although Kardashian accepted Hilton’s apology, the two drifted apart by 2008. During their fallout, the mother of four told Harper’s Bazaar that she was fine not speaking to her longtime friend.

“We don’t really talk,” Kardashian told the outlet. “As I always say, everyone comes into your life for a reason, a season, or a lifetime. And she was in my life for a long time … There comes a point in life where you just grow apart, and you realize you’re not as similar as you thought. And I never run into her anywhere. Isn’t that so weird?”

After several years of not communicating with each other, the reality stars decided to rekindle their friendship. Soon, they started tagging one another in throwback photos and confirmed their feud was over. Hilton even gushed about how hard her friend worked to build the life she has.

“She’s always had a great work ethic like me, and she’s always been determined,” she said in an interview with Glamour. “And that’s what it’s all about. I’m so proud of her. When she’s at home, she’s very normal like anyone else with a glamorous life. She’s chill; she’s so sweet.”

Paris Hilton and Kardashian collaborated several times

In addition to Kim, Hilton has a close relationship with other members of the Kar-Jenner family. Once they were back on good terms, she attended multiple family gatherings hosted by Kris. Additionally, Hilton dressed up as a Kardashian look-alike for West’s Yeezy line in 2018.

The Kourtney and Kim Take New York alum also supported her friend’s creative endeavors. In May 2019, Hilton returned to music with her single, “My Best Friend’s A**.” When thinking about the music video, the singer said adding Kardashian to it was a no-brainer.

“When you listen to the lyrics, it’s hilarious,” Hilton said. “I sent the song to Kim, and she loved it. With a title like that, I, of course, had to have her in it.”

Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton support each others’ significant events

Hilton and Kardashian’s lives have changed since the early 2000s. In 2014, the KUWTK star married Kanye West and invited her longtime friend. Additionally, Hilton attended Kardashian’s 2019 baby shower for her son, Psalm West.

The House of Wax star also invited her friend to several life-altering events. In 2021, Kardashian appeared as a guest on Hilton’s show, Cooking With Paris. The friends reminisced about their lives in the spotlight while putting their spin on the dishes.

Hilton also invited Kardashian to her November 2021 wedding to Carter Reum. According to E! News, the event occurred at her late grandfather’s former estate in Bel Air, California. In addition to attending the wedding, Kardashian helped her friend fluff her dress while wearing a dazzling black Balenciaga gown. She also ensured that Hilton had the classiest day possible.

“Kim had a sweet pep talk with Paris and helped her with her dress,” a source said, adding that the friends had some “very cute moments” on Hilton’s big night.