Who is Paris Hilton engaged to? Hotel heiress announces fourth engagement

Paris Hilton got engaged to her boyfriend of one year, venture capitalist Carter Reum on Saturday, February 13. She announced her exciting news on Wednesday, alongside some photos of the loved-up couple including a sneak peek of her huge engagement ring.

The stunning emerald-cut diamond ring was designed by Jean Cartier, grandson of French watch designer Louis Cartier.

The pair were out on a private island celebrating the hotel heiress’ 40th birthday when Carter popped the question. They followed up with a celebration that included Paris’ sister Nicky Hilton and Carter’s brother Courtney.

Speaking to Vogue, Paris gushed, “I am excited about this next chapter and having such a supportive partner. Our relationship is one of equals. We make each other better people. He was absolutely worth the wait!”

After she said yes, the loved-up couple posed for an intimate shoot on the beach. The reality star dazzled in a sequinned Retrofete dress and a gorgeous tiara from Loschy. Both wearing all-white, the pair looked picture-perfect as the sun set behind them.

Paris announced her engagement on Instagram

Paris confirmed the news on both her website and Instagram. Posting a short clip of the special moment, she adorably called Reum her “soulmate”.

“When you find your soulmate, you don’t just know it. You feel it,” Hilton captioned the happy engagement photos. “My love and I have been together since our first date and for my birthday, he arranged a special trip to tropical paradise. As we walked to dinner along the beach, Carter led us to a cabana adorned with flowers and dropped to one knee. I said yes, yes to forever. There’s no one I’d rather spend forever with.”

This marks Paris Hilton’s fourth (and hopefully last!) engagement.

Who else has Paris Hilton been engaged to?

In 2018, HBO star Chris Zylka proposed to Paris after a year of dating. At the time, Paris described Chris as “perfect for me in every way”. Clearly, it wasn’t meant to be, as the pair called it quits two years later.

2004 saw Paris get engaged to Greek socialite Paris Latsis after only eight months of dating. Unfortunately, whirlwind romances rarely last, and the wedding was called off in 2005.

Paris’ first engagement came in 2002 to Jason Shaw. While the engagement only lasted a year, the pair reportedly remained friends, even sparking rumours of a reunion in 2010.

Will Paris Hilton’s engagement last? Only time will tell.