Did Justin Duggar and Claire Spivey take COVID-19 precautions for their wedding?


Justin and Claire Duggar.
Justin Duggar and Claire Spivey got married last week in Texas. Pic credit: @justinsamduggar/Instagram

Justin Duggar and Claire Spivey shared a sneak peek of their wedding on social media. 

Most of the video featured the couple gazing into each other’s eyes and posing for photos, but there were a few other notable moments. 

The video panned out into what appears to be the reception hall. The tables were close together, which likely means that social distancing protocols weren’t in effect. 

How many people attended Justin and Claire’s wedding? 

An exact number hasn’t been revealed, but the guesstimate has been that hundreds of people showed up for Justin and Claire’s special day. That isn’t shocking given that previous Duggar weddings have been massive. 

While the official photos of the wedding have not been shared yet, some of the guests have shared photos of what they wore. Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard were in attendance for her brother’s wedding. Hilary Spivey, Claire’s mom, has been busy sharing some other wedding weekend photos, including one that featured Lawson Bates

Both Justin Duggar and Claire Spivey shared their first wedding photo, which confirmed they tied the knot last week. Several other Duggar family members reshared their post, but that coupled with the sneak peek appears to be all they are willing to share at the moment. 

Were there precautions taken?

At this point, it is unclear what, if any, precautions were taken for the wedding. The sneak peek shows the couple’s first kiss, which also shows some of the guests on the sides, and there doesn’t appear to be any masks in the room. 

However, it is worth noting that in the photo shared by Jill and Derick, they were both wearing masks while all dressed up. It could have been a personal choice or a mandate, but either way, they were doing what is recommended. 

The location may have played a role in the decisions about what did and didn’t have to happen. Justin and Claire got married outside of Fort Worth, Texas. The state has been more relaxed than some when it comes to restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic. 

Moving forward, followers are interested in seeing more photos from the big day and seeing what the other siblings wore. Jill and Derick did not bring their children, but many of the other married couples did including Joy-Anna and Austin and John-David and Abbie. 

Counting On is currently on hiatus.

