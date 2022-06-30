Diana Jenkins writes open letter to Garcelle Beauvais after explosive episode

Diana Jenkins describes her charitable efforts throughout the years. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills newbie Diana Jenkins penned an open letter to costar Garcelle Beauvais after an explosive episode aired last night.

The philanthropist described her fundraising efforts and discussed the wonderful things she had done for Garcelle’s home country, Haiti. The letter comes after Garcelle called Diana uneducated on last night’s The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Diana shared the note on her social media page where it was quickly flooded with comments.

Diana tagged her castmates in the photo of the letter.

Diana Jenkins pens an open letter to Garcelle Beauvais

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills newcomer Diana Jenkins wrote a letter to her castmate Garcelle and shared it through social media. In the letter, Diana discussed her philanthropic efforts across the world and explained that she had given a lot of money to various causes.

The letter stated, “Dear Garcelle, Next time you go on national television why don’t you educate viewers on how many times I went to Haiti. Your home country. Why don’t you tell them how many planes full of first aid and medical supplies I sent to Haiti.”

The letter continued, “Why don’t you tell viewers how many millions of my dollars I have given to your country. A woman from Bosnia did that.”

She continued, “Also You could have mentioned all the money i have given and everything i have done for woman (sic) rights in Congo and other 100% black communities. You are very familiar with all the work i have done for human rights all around the globe.”

Diana wrote in the caption, “P.S. Crystal is not a liar.”

Diana Jenkins appears on Season 12 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Diana Jenkins was the self-proclaimed villain on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 12, Episode 8 It Takes a Villain.

Last night’s episode featured Garcelle’s 55th birthday party with the other Housewives, sans Denise Richards.

Before attending the event, Diana sent a shady text to the group, where she misspelled Garcelle’s name, shared some medical information, and said she would not attend Garcelle’s party.

Diana wrote, “Well, I don’t normally do this in a group text, but doctors are putting me on bed rest to stop bleeding. This trip and flying and drinking and burning my candle both ends after losing baby, bleeding for eight weeks straight after miscarriage, and four major surgeries that followed in [the] last few weeks to save my uterus was not [a] very intelligent thing to do.”

Ultimately, Diana attended the party, and she came swinging.

