Diana Jenkins explains racial comment, says Crystal Kung Minkoff ‘screamed’ at her

Diana Jenkins explains her racial comment and says costar Crystal Kung Minkoff screamed at her. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills newbie, Diana Jenkins, had a rude awakening from a fellow castmate, “screaming” at her because of a comment she wrote on social media. She said Crystal Kung Minkoff woke her up and wanted to know what she meant with her earlier comment.

Diana commented on a before and after photo, which suggested the philanthropist had cosmetic surgery. Diana wondered how the Instagram user felt to be a “Black content creator,” and the comment caused outrage.

Diana has spoken out and revealed she misunderstood because English is not her native language.

Keep reading to learn what Diana meant to say and what she thought she said.

Diana Jenkins said costar Crystal screamed at her; comment was a language issue

Diana commented on Philly Diva’s post, where she originally commented in disapproval and ultimately wrote a “dark” comment.

Nearly 12 hours after her original comment, Diana returned to @philly.diva’s Instagram comment section to explain herself and apologize.

Apparently, Diana caught wind of the conversations that occurred after she left the comment. Diana said that her castmate and close friend, Crystal Kung Minkoff, called woke her up “screaming” at her for her controversial comment.

Pic credit: @philly.diva/Instagram

Diana wrote in the comments section, “@crystalkungminkoff woke me up screaming at me demanding to know what I meant by this comment.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Diana explained that she thought “Black content creator” meant a dark humored page. She continued, “I assumed “Black content creator” was a title referring to a page that would be focused on snarky content. I copied the term because I thought that’s what it meant. I didn’t realize it was referencing to you as a Black woman and a content creator. Please understand i am not from this country @philly.diva so deeply sorry. I’m devastated that this was taken to mean something racially insensitive. I understand now why it was taken that way and that was never my intention. I am truly sorry.”

Diana Jenkins commented on a social media post about her changing looks

A blogger reposted a photo comparison of Diana Jenkins from years apart to highlight the difference in the philanthropist’s appearance.

Although the blogger, whose handle is @Philly.Diva, did not create the content, she shared a photo comparison from a Twitter user on her Instagram. The blogger’s Instagram was where Diana commented regarding the pictures and explained why she looked different.

Pic credit: @philly.diva/Instagram

Diana commented that she was an advocate for war crime victims and that the photo was old. She wrote, “That picture was actually taken At UCLA law school talking about war crimes in my country and setting up human rights clinic that I financed Before war criminals were brought to justice. I was probably 20 or 30 Pounds skinnier and having glam was last thing on my mind . Also looks like picture is manipulated . But shame on you !!!! You and your bull**** shopping!!!”

Pic credit: @philly.diva/Instagram

Diana additionally commented, “It can’t feel good being a Black content creator.”

Diana’s second comment caused ire amongst Bravo fans who wondered why she mentioned the Instagram user’s race. Diana explained that her comment was lost in translation and she did not mean to offend.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.