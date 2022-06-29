Diana Jenkins takes shot at Garcelle in shady group text to RHOBH cast

Diana isn’t afraid to stir the pot on RHOBH. Pic credit: Bravo

Diana Jenkins takes a shot at Garcelle Beauvais in a shady group text to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast, and yes, Garcelle was on it.

Season 12 of RHOBH is well underway, with fans getting the chance to know newbie Diana better. The mega-wealthy cast member has made quite an impression with her excessive lifestyle and strong opinions of the rest of the ladies.

Diana isn’t a big Sutton Stracke fan. Thanks to a preview for the upcoming episode, it appears Garcelle may be on the list of ladies Diana doesn’t like.

In the previous episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Garcelle invited the ladies, including Diana, Sutton, Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley, Crystal Kung Minkoff, Lisa Rinna, and Erika Jayne, to her birthday party.

It turns out that after the tension-filled Mexico trip, Diana opts out of attending Garcelle’s birthday via a group text.

“Well, I don’t normally do this in a group text, but doctors are putting me on bed rest to stop bleeding. This trip and flying and drinking and burning my candle both ends after losing baby, bleeding for eight weeks straight after miscarriage, and four major surgeries that followed in last few weeks to save my uterus was not very intelligent thing to do,” Diana stated in her message.

Before ending the message, Diana took a dig at Garcelle. Diana admitted she doesn’t normally share this kind of information in a text. However, she did because Garcelle “might think I’m rude, so there it is.'”

In the video clip making the rounds on social media, Garcelle reveals her name is misspelled, while Lisa states she loves Diana because she’s as shady as Lisa.

Why does Diana have beef with Garcelle?

The tension between Diana and Garcelle began to mount in Mexico when Garcelle brought up Diana’s Room 23 book. Diana shied away from the subject at the first dinner, making it clear she didn’t want to talk about it.

However, Garcelle brought the topic up the next night at dinner after Diana shared how comfortable she felt with the RHOBH ladies. Diana expressed to Garcelle that she’s shy when it comes to talking about her success.

To make matters worse, when the group boarded Diana’s private jet to head back to Los Angeles, Diana told Sutton she couldn’t sit with her. The mean girl moment had Garcelle fuming.

How will Garcelle Beauvais respond to Diana Jenkins‘ shade? What will the rest of the ladies think?

One thing is for sure — things are heating up on RHOBH.

What do you think of Diana?

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.