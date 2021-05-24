Derick Dillard muses about unjust legal system and followers can’t help but bring up Josh Duggar

Derick calls for equal justice prompting various reactions from fans. Pic credit: @DerickDillard/Instagram

Derick Dillard has been musing about injustices in the legal system, and followers can’t help but bring up Josh Duggar in response to the tweet.

Josh was arrested earlier this month on two counts dealing with child pornography. The charges against Josh are one count of receipt of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography.

Despite the disturbing details surrounding Josh’s case, he was still granted bail. Something fans did not agree with at all. So far, his wife, Anna Duggar, has chosen to stand by her husband’s side through Josh’s latest scandal.

What did Derick say about injustices in the legal system?

It’s no secret that Derick and his wife Jill Duggar Dillard have a turbulent relationship with the Duggar family. They have worked to distance themselves from the lifestyle Jim Bob and Michelle imposed on their children.

Derick doesn’t shy away from speaking his mind, expressing his opinions through social media. After Josh’s arrest, Derick liked several tweets from users calling on TLC to cancel the Duggar family and their reality TV show Counting On.

The latest tweet from Derick takes aim at the legal system, declaring there should be equal justice regardless of money.

“Legal justice should not depend on how much extra cash you have to spend on legal fees, but sadly, that is sometimes still the reality. #equaljustice” Derick tweeted.

Fans bring up Josh’s scandal in response to Derick’s tweet

It didn’t take long for Twitter users to share their thoughts on Derick’s tweet about injustice. Many followers agreed with Derick’s sentiment.

However, a good portion of the comments were centered around Josh. Not everyone mentioned the case or charges against Josh, but they did express their hope of justice being served against him.

One user, though, said what a lot of people were thinking, calling out Josh by name. Another reply blamed Jim Bob for protecting Josh.

Not all of the comments focused on the case surrounding Josh. One fan praised Derick for getting Jill Duggar away from the Duggar family.

Derick Dillard has brought up injustice in the legal system as his brother-in-law, Josh Duggar, faces charges of child pornography. The timing isn’t lost on fans, who know Derick has no sympathy for Josh.

Reports that Derick is working on a tell-all book about the famous Duggar family have been swirling since last year. The former reality TV alluded that he and his with will share their story but has yet to elaborate on it.

Counting On is currently on hiatus on TLC.