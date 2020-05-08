Darcey Silva finally removes hair extensions, reveals shockingly short hair and a bare face

Darcey Silva from 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days showed off some short hair — sans extensions — in an interesting new video she posted on Instagram.

The video — which is a Cameo that she filmed — also shows Darcey with a lot less makeup than what she has worn during the current season of Before the 90 Days.

90 Day Fiance fans weigh in on Darcey’s look

One fan saw the video and noted, “Positive note: she should rock a pixie cut.”

Some other fans commenting on the video weren’t quite as positive, though, including some people who were worried about how she sounds in cameos like this one.

One fan stated, “Darcey is just sad to watch… it’s sad that her whole value is wrapped up in men.”

Another wrote that they felt she might be on some substances.

The new look — with short hair, a bare face, and no hair extensions — gives her a cleaner appearance, so she has that going for her.

Take a look at the video below and decide for yourself how she looks and if she is getting bored during the lockdown situation taking place around the country.

Darcey Silva having a rough season on Before the 90 Days

There aren’t very many positives that Darcey can take away from Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days.

She popped up in an early episode with her sister as they were modeling wedding dresses for their company. From there, though, it got a bit rocky when she started revealing what has been going on with Tom Brooks.

Tom asked Darcey to meet him in New York, and despite having doubts about his intentions, she decided to go meet with him. It was a rough (and quick) conversation, which he ended when he basically called her fat.

After Darcey stormed out of that encounter, Tom decided to go to her home in Connecticut to apologize for calling her fat. That also didn’t go well.

Tom tried to give Darcey a letter — which fans still want to read — and she told him to take a hike. Darcey also had Stacey dispose of the letter so that she wouldn’t have to deal with it.

It turned out Tom had moved on to a woman named Shannon, but that may be over with.

Like we recently reported, it seems that Tom and Shannon didn’t last long before they both moved on to new relationships.

As for Darcey, we look forward to seeing her at the Tell All this season.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sunday at 8/7c on TLC.