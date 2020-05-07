90 Day Fiance spoilers: Is Tom Brooks still with Shannon or has he moved on?

90 Day Fiance spoilers about Tom Brooks and Shannon are pretty interesting. It suggests that not only are Tom and Shannon no longer together but both have already moved on to new relationships after their scenes on Before the 90 Days Season 4.

This season on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, the relationship between Tom Brooks and Darcey Silva was explored again.

Recently, Tom drove to Darcey’s house to give her a letter, but it was a roundabout way of breaking up with her.

On the latest episode — after Tom had been sent away by Darcey — viewers got to see Tom speaking on the phone with Shannon. This is the mystery woman that had popped up on social media in photos with Tom.

Tom and Shannon on 90 Day Fiance

As we previously reported, Shannon was someone that Tom met in Milan, and they soon became a couple. This all took place while Tom and Darcey were on a complicated break.

And Tom never told Darcey about Shannon.

With the chapter between Tom and Darcey seemingly closed now (for good), TLC showed Tom sitting at a bar and briefly chatting with Shannon on the phone.

In future episodes, viewers may find out more about Shannon and learn how the relationship progressed with Tom. That may end up leading to a Tell All episode where Tom reveals he isn’t with Shannon.

90 Day Fiance spoilers: Tom and Shannon are done

Some posts on Instagram paint a picture that indicates Tom and Shannon were not actually together for very long. It may have only been a few weeks before they split up, with both moving on very quickly.

Take a look at the images below that were shared on Instagram:

In the above photos, it appears that Shannon is now with a new guy. That guy’s name is Geoff Tombs and this Shannon appears to be engaged to him. While it isn’t plainly stated that this is the same Shannon that dated Tom, it certainly looks like her in the photos.

But wait, there’s more!

There have also been reports that Tom moved on from Shannon to a woman named Amanda McAdams, who has been introduced to other people within the 90 Day Fiance family.

In summation, Tom moved from Darcey to Shannon to Amanda, and there is reason to believe that he isn’t currently with any of them.

Many TLC viewers already disliked him, but if this information about Shannon and Amanda makes it on to upcoming episodes of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, that number will grow.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.