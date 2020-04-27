Darcey Silva didn’t read that letter from Tom Brooks but 90 Day Fiance fans really want to know what it said

After the New York meeting between Darcey Silva and Tom Brooks went badly on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, he decided to pen her a letter.

That letter became an important part of the latest episode, as Tom decided that the best course of action was to deliver it in person.

In the teaser leading up to the latest episode of the show, Tom indicated that he was going to travel from New York to Connecticut to hand his letter to Darcey in person. It definitely set the stage for some drama.

Tom Brooks delivers his letter to Darcey Silva

When Tom got to Darcey’s house, she was not pleased that he was at her front door. As Stacey listened in from the other room, Tom tried to explain that he had put his feelings into this letter, and he wanted her to have it.

Darcey was not ready to take that letter from him and she told him as much to his face. Especially not after he had basically called her fat in New York.

The clip below shows a lot of the new interaction between Darcey and Tom at her house:

What was in that letter from Tom to Darcey?

When Tom left, he placed the letter under the windshield wiper of Darcey’s car. Darcey asked Stacey to get rid of it, and her sister went outside to do exactly that.

Stacey ripped up the letter and placed it in the recycling bin outside of the house. Now, we don’t know if the letter was retrieved later or not, but Darcey was definitely very adamant about that letter not coming inside her home.

And some fans still want to know what was in that letter.

what’s in the letter that tom wrote to darcey?!!! #90DayFinance #90dayfiancebeforethe90days — brigitte tran (@brigittesosweet) April 27, 2020

If it were me I would have taken the letter and read it to at least see what he had to say but I wouldn't of taken him back good for you Darcey. Sorry Tom but you handled that all wrong. #90DayFiance — dolores tafoya (@lildeeof4) April 27, 2020

What the fuck does his letter say? “Dear Darcey, You’re fat. Love, Tom”? He needs to go the fuck AWAY. #90DayFiance — 𝗛𝗔𝗡𝗡𝗔𝗛 (@cathlintons) April 27, 2020

Other fans even joked about what the letter might have said. It has led to some pretty funny posts getting made on Twitter since the episode aired on TLC.

Dear Darcey, I need to repair my public image after I called you fat on camera, so I will write a fake apology letter & hand deliver it to you, with a film crew in tow to really prove it. Forever looking for attention,

Tom #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/8iEaVeusf6 — Alison (@itsalisontoyou) April 27, 2020

Why did Tom have to deliver the letter in person?

Not everyone was pleased with Tom Brooks deciding to go to Darcey Silva’s house to hand her the letter. It seemed like a self-serving act that could have easily been carried out through the mail.

The other option for you, Tom, was to send that letter in the mail instead of driving to darcey’s place in person looking for extra camera time. #90dayfiance pic.twitter.com/DH1yyLLeoF — 🦋🦋🦋 (@Jazminewong) April 27, 2020

Is this the last time that we will see Tom during an episode of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days? Possibly. But not if he can help it. Stay tuned to find out if he writes another letter.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.