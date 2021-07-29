Darcey and Stacey reveal their natural hair underneath the wigs and extensions

Darcey and Stacey’s natural hair was finally exposed to viewers who have been long curious what was under the wigs and extensions. Pic credit: TLC

The Silva twins’ real hair has been a mystery up until now, after they exposed what’s underneath the wigs and extensions, on the latest episode of Darcey & Stacey, before they got their hair done.

The shocking and entertaining reveal took place at a hair salon where they epically removed their wigs and took their natural hair out of the buns they were in. What was underneath was a mass of damaged, greyed, short and matted hair.

Critics were quick to notice the vast difference between what Darcey and Stacey usually show on social media, and how they look in their private interviewers, versus almost looking their real age during this part of the episode.

Darcey and Stacey Silva’s natural hair left viewers shocked

While Darcey and Stacey left the salon looking fabulous with their real hair bleached blonde with added long extensions, they walked in with a hot mess under their wigs that viewers took notice of.

One Darcey & Stacey critic, @truecrime_jankie, commented via meme on the disparity between what the twins looked like without their wigs and extensions, side-by-side next to a picture of them totally done up.

The banner in the meme comparing the different Darcey & Stacey’s read, “From hotties to grannies[.]” The caption for the post read, “Darcey & Stacey’s many faces.”

During an episode of 90 Day: Self Quarantine, Darcey and Stacey tried to help each other get the extensions out of their hair, which ended up being a big old memorable mess. So their hair this time around looked a lot more manageable, at least.

The Silva twins will undergo a lot of transformation on Darcey & Stacey this season

This season on Darcey & Stacey, the Silva twins will travel to Turkey to get multiple plastic surgeries, including breast reductions, Barbie noses, lip lifts, and veneers.

The cosmetic surgery clinic they are going to, however, has a highly controversial reputation of performing botched surgeries.

Darcey and Stacey debuted the results of their cosmetic surgeries shortly before the premiere of this season on social media. Darcey ended up getting roasted by critics who thought she had gone too far.

Throwback photos of the twins show that they were beautiful before the plastic surgeries and many wish that they stopped.

New episodes of Darcey & Stacey air on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.