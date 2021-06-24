90 Day Fiance: Viewers shocked by fan-made collage of Darcey Silva’s changing looks

Darcey’s physcial appearance has changed a lot over the years and within her time in the 90 Day Fiance franchise, so one fan captured Darcey’s different looks. Pic credit: TLC

Darcey Silva’s look has drastically changed over the years from cosmetic procedures, Botox, and hair changes. And 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days and Darcey & Stacey viewers have watched as her look has changed from one show to the next.

From what she looks like now to what she looked like even ten years ago is drastically different, and a 90 Day Fiance fan made a collage of Darcey’s different looks over the years.

With Season 2 of Darcey & Stacey set to premiere in less than a month, the gossip and spotlight are once again aimed at the mother of two and recently engaged Darcey.

Darcey’s ever-changing looks

In a Reddit thread, one 90 Day Fiance viewer shared a collage of Darcey showing how much she has transformed over the years.

If you take her looks from the early days when Darcey was on The Twin Life, to her different look within the various seasons of 90 Day Fiance, the difference is stark.

From facial differences to her hairstyles, Darcey hardly looks like the same woman.

Darcey’s look has changed a lot while appearing on reality TV. Pic credit: @360DigitalStudios/YouTube and TLC

But as one fan pointed out, these are only a select few of Darcey’s looks.

Darcey’s appearance has changed a lot within her time in the 90 Day Fiance franchise. Pic credit: TLC

In the Reddit thread, critics shared their opinions on Darcey’s intense appearance change.

One person joked, “And this is not even her final form…”

Another remarked, “The most recent pic here was Darcey 5 faces ago.”

Redditors discussed Darcey’s transformation. Pic credit: @u/chihiro_xo/Reddit

Season 2 of Darcey & Stacey should be a wild ride

With trailers for Season 2 of Darcey & Stacey already released, fans are anticipating another wild ride with the Silva sisters.

Just because Stacey and Florian are married and Georgi and Darcey got engaged doesn’t mean there won’t be explosive drama.

Season 1 focused on Darcey’s new relationship with Georgi and Stacey and Florian’s K-1 visa experience getting married during the coronavirus pandemic. Season 2 looks like it will rock the two couple’s boats as 46-year-old Stacey and 27-year-old Florian talk children and Darcey has trouble trusting Georgi.

As fans and critics of Darcey know, she loves to create drama where there may be none, and this season will be no different as she and her sister try to juggle their love lives, family, business, and cosmetic enhancements.

Darcey & Stacey Season 2 debuts on Monday, July 19 at 8/7c on TLC.