Danielle Staub wants to lead the RHONJ reboot with Teresa Giudice and new cast members

Danielle Staub is trying to weave her way back onto The Real Housewives of New Jersey and the Season 15 reboot is her ideal segway in.

The alum recently shared an idea for how the franchise should move forward and of course, it’s with her at the helm.

However, Danielle doesn’t want to lead the show on her own, she wants OG Teresa Giudice by her side.

She thinks Season 15 should revolve around them with all new cast members added to the mix.

This is not the first time the controversial alum has expressed her desire for a RHONJ return since news hit that the franchise was in jeopardy.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Monsters and Critics shared a post in July of Danielle saying she would return to the show for $2 million, but viewers mocked her over that request.

Now that Danielle has thrown her name in the mix again, have they changed their tune about wanting the former Bravo Housewife to return?

Danielle Staub wants to lead RHONJ reboot with Teresa Giudice and a new cast

Danielle was on a podcast dishing about the franchise and was asked “If you were Andy what would you do with Jersey?”

“I would take Teresa and I, and I would recast the whole thing and let us segway a new cast,” responded Danielle.

Meanwhile, one person she doesn’t want back is former RHONJ friend Kim D. She threw shade when asked if she would bring her back.

“She was never on, she wasn’t even a paid friend,” retorted Danielle.

The X user who posted the video liked the idea of Danielle’s returning writing, “That would be incredible.”

However, that wasn’t the consensus from other Jersey viewers.

Do RHONJ viewers want Danielle back on the show?

It didn’t take long for RHONJ fans to sound off Danielle’s suggestion and let’s just say, most were not eager to see her return.

“Oh god no! Danielle Staub would be a damn disaster if she was brought back,” an X user exclaimed. “They need some young wealthy families with kids. Like how the damn show started.”

“No, this is exactly what Bravo wants to steer AWAY from, not bring in more people who pretend they’re in the mob. #RHONJ,” posted someone else.

One commenter wrote, “Tired. They already tried that. Didn’t work. Then Danielle was fired for the 2nd time.”

Someone wrote, “Helllll noooooo I’m sorry but you’re old news 🗞️ we need some newbies all around.”

Another added, “Ummmm THATS A HELLLLLLL NOOOO!! @daniellestaub is a has been!!! Her stories and lies are ridiculous.”

Pic credit: @Betsy35007959/@FiorBeltre/@DanieNJ11/@karmapolitan/@AmyDay50/X

Would you like Season 15 to be led by Danielle Staud and Teresa Giudice? Sound off in the comment section below.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.