Jennifer Aydin ‘wants nothing to do with’ Danielle Staub, calls her ‘hostile and aggressive’

Jennifer Aydin explains why she ended her friendship with Danielle Staub. Pic credit:Bravo

Jennifer Aydin thought she had found a friend in The Real Housewives of New Jersey OG Danielle Staub.

But, much like many of the other women on the cast, she now wants nothing to do with Danielle.

As a matter of fact, the second-season RHONJ star thinks the 58-year-old may be dangerous.

And, she recently explained why their budding friendship came to an end.

Jennifer Aydin talks ‘aggressive situation’ with Danielle Staub

During a recent appearance on The Rumor Mill podcast, The Real Housewives of New Jersey star dished about the Bravo alum.

We saw a blossoming friendship between Jennifer and Danielle, despite the other women wanting nothing to do with her.

But, it appears Danielle and Jennifer still kept in touch, but now the Jersey Housewife is done with her too.

The fallout between the two women happened off-camera, but the 43-year-old just shared some insight into their fallout.

It turns out a mutual friend of theirs revealed some information that Danielle did not want Jennifer to know–that her name was once Beverly.

Actually, Danielle Staub was born Beverly Ann Merrill, and it seems she changed her name to sever all ties with her troubled past.

When Jennifer brought up the name situation during a dinner, “Her face went stone cold,” noted the mom-of-five. “[She] looked at me and said,’ who told you that?”

“The way she just jumped down my throat…I felt it was a very hostile and aggressive situation,” commented the RHONJ star.

Jennifer Aydin says Danielle Staub may be dangerous

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star continued to dish about her altercation with Danielle during her stint on the podcast.

Jennifer noted that the incident took place without the Bravo cameras, and revealed that her sister and cousin were also there.

“I just was dumbfounded because I’m like, ‘there are no cameras rolling. There’s nobody here to protect me.'”

The Bravo Housewife said when Danielle started to scream at her, she just remained silent.

And Jennifer is not usually one to back down from a confrontation, so this situation must have been far different than her usual tit for tat with the other Housewives.

“I just tried to like, not say anything at that point. I was like ‘okay, okay,'” explained Jennifer.

“I got the memo at that point that, you know what, she has triggers and maybe she has some trauma that maybe can make her a dangerous person. I don’t know, I don’t know.”

Jennifer remarked, “I just knew that I wanted nothing to do with that!”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.