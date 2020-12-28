Margaret Josephs talks fallout with Danielle Staub — Would she want the controversial RHONJ star to return?

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Margaret Josephs admits that she once was very close with sworn enemy and RHONJ alum Danielle Staub.

Margaret appeared on Zack Peter’s #NoFilter podcast to delve into how her relationship with Danielle became so hostile.

She confesses that the two actually used to be friends.

“I actually used to love Danielle. We had a close relationship. I feel very sad about the way it went down,” Margaret admits.

She then explains that she still has a soft spot for Danielle and understands why she lashes out.

“I think she’s suffering. I don’t think she’s an evil person,” Margaret says. “I think she’s hurting and damaged and I think that’s what it is. She always feels like a cat in the corner, which is not really the case. I do have a mixed feeling about her, even though she physically attacked me and all of those things.”

She then labels what she thinks was the direct cause of their fallout.

“[Danielle] needs adoration, needs love. You cannot be honest with her. If you’re being honest with her, you’re immediately being mean to her or something like that…I was completely honest with her about certain things, and she didn’t like it, and that was it,” Margaret adds.

Surprisingly, there is one person that Margaret doesn’t want back on RHONJ more than Danielle.

“I’d take Danielle back over Siggy any day of the week,” she shares.

Margaret and Danielle’s physical altercation

The altercation took place in Steven Dann’s luxury boutique. The RHONJ Season 10 cast met up for a day of shopping and drinking.

Naturally, these excursions are never one-hundred [ercent peaceful, but the fight between Margaret and Danielle turned physical.

As Danielle got in Margaret’s face, Margaret poured her water bottle on Danielle.

Danielle then dumped out the contents of Margeret’s purse all over the store to their friends’ embarrassment.

After some encouragement from boutique owner Steve and her RHONJ costar, Teresa Giudice, Danielle came up behind Margaret, yanked on her ponytail and dragged her across the store.

“I woke up the next day, my head was pounding, I couldn’t move my neck, and when I went to the doctor they said she could’ve snapped my neck she pulled so hard,” Margaret explained on the show.

Does Danielle regret pulling Margaret’s hair?

Danielle appeared on the RHONJ Aftershow to discuss the aggressive hair pull.

She explained that she did have two regrets in regard to the hair pull.

“My only regret is that she [Teresa] had to tell me to do it. It felt good … my only regret is that I didn’t do it sooner,” she shared. “I feel bad that Margaret was even invited that day.”

“All this time, I thought I’d be mortified when I saw it play out. Total opposite,” she added.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.