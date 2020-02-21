Margaret Josephs responds after learning Teresa told Danielle to pull her hair on Real Housewives of New Jersey

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

Last night’s episode of Real Housewives of New Jersey had me shook, and here’s why.

During a meetup with Danielle Staub and Melissa Gorga, Danielle revealed that she was encouraged to pull Josephs’ hair. She claimed that Teresa Giudice told her to do it.

The hair pulling incident took place a few episodes ago

Margaret Josephs and Danielle Staub have been beefing since their friendship ended last season–with Teresa who is friends with both women– caught in the middle.

Since then, the two women have been hurling insults at each other, with many housewives picking Margaret’s side in the battle, due to their own tumultuous relationship with Danielle.

However, Margaret and Danielle’s relationship recently took a turn for the worse, leaving many to think that they will never be friends again!

During a shopping day, the RHONJ women came together to drink wine and buy expensive clothing. The event was organized by Teresa and held at her friend Steven Dann’s boutique.

As the women conversed, Staub and Margaret got into a heated argument. Margaret threw water on Danielle, who walked away from the altercation. Then, as she was about to leave, pulled Margaret’s hair, dragging her across the store in the process.

As the women looked on in horror, Margaret, now in tears, got another shock as she watched Teresa run outside after Danielle, instead of staying to console Margaret.

So who encouraged the vicious attack on Margaret?

According to Danielle, it was boutique owner, Steven Dann who gave her the idea. And another shocker — Teresa encouraged her to go ahead and do it.

In a clip for the upcoming episode, a flashback is shown of the incident and Teresa could be seen whispering “Do it, do it, do it” to Danielle before she carries out the attack.

Margaret Josephs was shocked at the news tweeting, “Well that was crazy…. I guess it wasn’t a knee jerk reaction, it was after the fact and premeditated.”

Well that was crazy…. I guess it wasn’t a knee jerk reaction, it was after the fact and premeditated. 😳💋👧🏼 — Margaret Josephs (@MargaretJosephs) February 20, 2020

Viewers were a bit more expressive with their comments and aired their disdain of Teresa’s part in the incident.

One tweet suggested that Margaret press charges

I’m so disappointed in Theresa. I can’t believe I just saw her tell Daniel to do that do you!!! (If that’s what she was actually say and not an editing thing) Now you know why she defended her. I think myself and other viewers want to know if you pressed charges — Kimberly (@kimfunderburg1) February 20, 2020

Another user told her not to consider Teresa a friend.

Teresa has not been a friend to you, Margaret. If the clip is not some teaser for something else, not only did T not stop violence against you when she could have—she cheered for it! Do it! do it! You cannot consider her a friend, unfortunately. So sorry. — Mad Frenchie (@couchfish1) February 20, 2020

One fan even suggested that Andy Cohen fire Teresa for her part in the incident.

The aftermath of this explosive revelation will be revealed next week during the Real Housewives of New Jersey season finale. A sneak peek from What What Happens Live with Andy Cohen shows Teresa talking to Danielle on the phone about the incident, which seems to mark the end of their friendship.

During the call, Danielle begs Teresa not to be mad at her.

Teresa responds, “I am because Margaret is going to think that I told you to hurt her.”

Next week is the season finale of #RHONJ. It’s Teresa vs. Danielle… a little bit of deja vu, eh? #realhousewivesofnewjersey #bravo #bravotv pic.twitter.com/j0p8YWR18w — The Real Housewives Polls 📊 (@rhobhpolls) February 20, 2020

The call ends with an angry Teresa hanging up on Staub, then saying ” I just don’t wanna be friends anymore, I’ve had enough.”

We’ll have to stay tuned next week to see how this one plays out.

Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesday nights at 8/7c on Bravo.