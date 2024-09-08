Kim D says Danielle Cabral would ‘do anything to be back’ on RHONJ despite claiming otherwise

Danielle Cabral had an interesting take on her return to The Real Housewives of Orange County but a popular alum is simply not buying it.

Danielle claimed in a recent interview that she was unsure if she wanted to return for Season 15.

However, Kim Depaola — known on the franchise as Kim D — recently called B.S. on the 39-year-old’s remark and reasoned that Danielle is desperate for another season on the show.

Amid rumors of a major cast shakeup, Danielle is hoping that her group of friends including Melissa Gorga, Rachel Fuda, and Margaret Josephs will be the ones to stay.

However, Kim D reasoned during an episode of her podcast that Danielle “would do anything” to keep her job no matter which cast member she had to work with.

The former RHONJ friend also took things a step further and noted that even if the network didn’t offer the mom of three a big paycheck for her third season, she would still jump at the chance to return.

Kim D says Danielle Cabral ‘would do anything’ to stay on RHONJ

Kim doesn’t believe for a second that Danielle would turn down an opportunity to return for Season 15 despite claiming otherwise.

While talking about the Jersey franchise, she played the clip of Danielle on Kaitlyn Bristowe’s Off The Vine podcast.

When asked about staying on the show, Danielle claimed, “I don’t know if I could handle another season of what I went through this year.”

“Bulls**t, bulls**t, bulls**t! She would jump to go back, with any cast,” responded Kim D. “She would work with Attila the Hun.”

“I mean Danielle, come on, stop it!” continued the RHONJ alum as she rolled her eyes at the camera.

Kim D reasoned that the Boujie Kidz founder is so desperate to remain a Housewife that the network wouldn’t even have to sweeten the pie by offering her a larger paycheck.

“They wouldn’t have to pay that much and she would film with anyone and do anything to be back on that show,” Kim D added.

RHONJ viewers respond to Kim D’s comments

Instagram users had varied responses to Kim D’s comments about Danielle — some agreed and some didn’t.

Someone commented, “Danielle would show up to the opening of an envelope. She’s been chasing fame for 25 years, hasn’t she?”

“Danielle was a train wreck… She is extremely thirsty and she would jump at any dollar amount. Are you kidding me? You are correct Kim D.!” added someone else.

However, some people threw shade at Kim D in defense of Danielle.

A RHONJ viewer reasoned, “Kim so would you!! Jump at a chance! And you were just a friend of the show!!”

Another noted, “@kimdposche You weren’t even a full time cast member and you’re still clinging to the show. How much does Bravo pay you?”

Pic credit: @kimdposche/Instagram

Do you agree with Kim D’s comments about Danielle?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.