RHONJ fans troll Danielle Staub for wanting $2 million to return to the show: ‘No one wants you back’

Danielle Staub is throwing her hat into the ring for a return to The Real Housewives of New Jersey amid news of a cast shakeup.

However, it will cost the network a hefty sum for the alum to sign onto the dotted line again.

Danielle was asked about the show during a recent chat on social media and when she named her price, fans were shocked.

The mom of two wants no less than $2 million per season to make a comeback.

Now, the bold 61-year-old is getting trolled online with many claiming that no one wants her back on the show.

We’ll have to wait and see if Bravo takes Danielle up on her offer, but it’s a hard pass by the fans.

The former Bravo Housewife is well aware of what’s been happening with the Jersey franchise and she’s willing to return for a price.

While chatting with fans on social media, Danielle read a question, “If you were offered to go back to Jersey Housewives would you join?”

“Yeah, I’d go back for about $2 million, a season, nothing less!” she responded.

The last time we saw Danielle was during Season 10 when she caused havoc on the show. Initially, she had an ally in OG Teresa Giudice thanks to their shared enemy Margaret Josephs, but that didn’t last long.

During a group event, Danielle got physical and pulled Margaret’s hair, later revealing that it was all Teresa’s idea.

That was the final nail in the coffin.

The other cast members wanted nothing to do with her and the brunette beauty who was only staying afloat due to her affiliation with Teresa. Once that relationship was cut off, it spelled the end of her RHONJ journey.

RHONJ fans laugh at Danielle Staubs’s pricey request

Danielle might be interested in making a RHONJ comeback, but viewers have absolutely no interest in seeing her on the franchise again.

After @allrhonj posted the video of Danielle’s two million dollar request on Instagram, people commented and laughed at the alum.

“I’m laughing so hard! They would never have her back,” exclaimed a commenter.

“The way I laughed!! Girl! Come on…. Do you seriously think they would even give you $200,000 a season? Girl you gotta lay off whatever you’re taking!” wrote someone else.

One person claimed, “Oh honey…you’d have to pay bravo 2 million dollars to go back lol.”

RHONJ fans are laughing. Pic credit: @allrhonj/Instagram

Someone reasoned, “No one wants to watch your TOXIC behavior! REBOOT JERSEY! It’s a train wreck!”

“No one wants you back,” added someone else.

Would you want to see Danielle Staub return for Season 15?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.