RHONJ: Jackie Goldschneider would film with Danielle Staub again, says ‘you need a little bit of crazy’

Most of the Real Housewives of New Jersey cast would rather steer clear of controversial alum Danielle Staub, but not Jackie Goldschneider. The four-season cast member said she would have no problem filming the show with Danielle again noting that a little bit of crazy makes for good TV.

And if we’re being honest, many viewers have indeed branded Danielle as crazy and so has her costars which she has all fallen out with over the course of the past few years. Her last bit of contact with the group was through Teresa Giudice but Danielle burned that bridge last season.

After years of being enemies, the two became friends but they soon had a falling out after Danielle pulled Margaret Josephs’s hair then later revealed that Teresa urged her to do it.

After being thrown under the bus regarding her part in the nasty hair-pulling incident, the OG wiped her hands clean of Danielle, and with no friends left on the cast, the 59-year-old left the show and vowed never to return.

However, if Danielle did make another appearance on RHONJ Jackie Goldschneider wouldn’t mind one bit.

Jackie Goldschneider would film with Danielle Staub again

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star had a recent chat with Us Weekly and Danielle Staub’s name became a topic of conversation. Actually, the discussion was about Danielle’s statements in the recently released book Not all Diamonds and Rose by Dave Quinn.

The mom-of-four was asked if anything in the chapter of the book about RHONJ surprised her.

“I think everything that comes out of Danielle’s mouth is like ‘what are you talking about?'” responded Jackie.

As for what Jackie herself said in the book that was a topic of discussion as well. The New Jersey Housewife revealed that she wouldn’t mind filming with Danielle Staub again and she explained why.

“I think that you know, you need a little bit of crazy,” shared Jackie. “Crazy makes it like fun, you know. She goes a little overboard with the crazy but I never had anything particularly, horribly toxic happen with Danielle.”

Jackie Goldschneider calls Danielle Staub a wounded bird

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star continued to share her opinions on the controversial OG and noted that while she wouldn’t have an issue filming with Danielle she understands why her other castmates would.

“I mean she put her hands on Margaret, she pulled her hair, if someone did that to me I would never wanna be in their presence again,” shared Jackie.

She continued, “For me personally I think of Danielle as a wounded bird you know, so I don’t hate Danielle…I wouldn’t have a problem filming with her but I don’t know that it’s healthy for her to be on a reality show.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.