Danielle Cabral says she suffers from ‘imposter syndrome’ as she talks being a RHONJ fan-favorite

Danielle Cabral has only been a Bravo Housewife for two seasons, but she’s already garnered many supporters.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star recently opened up about being a fan-favorite after joining the show in Season 13.

Danielle confessed that she still can’t believe all the love she’s been getting while admitting to having “imposter syndrome.”

However, the Jersey girl understands why viewers have embraced her, noting that she’s a normal person who doesn’t fit the Housewives mold.

That has been working in Danielle’s favor as she noted that people watching the show see themselves in her and that’s why they love her.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Meanwhile, it’s hard to tell if that love can save her from getting fire amid a shakeup/reboot that has the entire cast crossing their fingers and hoping they’ll survive.

Danielle had a physical altercation in Season 14 with Jennifer Aydin and her behavior has garnered criticism from some Jersey fans — even though she reacted after first being shoved.

We’ll have to wait and see if the 39-year-old will continue her Housewives reign when the franchise returns or if she’ll have to kiss those Bravo checks goodbye after two seasons.

Danielle Cabral admits to ‘imposter syndrome’ as she talks about being a fan-favorite

Danielle Cabral excitedly talked about the love she’s received from fans since joining the franchise while on the Virtual Reali-Tea podcast.

The RHONJ star confessed that the support is “so awesome” and overwhelming.

“I suffer from imposter syndrome where I feel like I still don’t belong,” confessed the mom of two. “So when I get the love from the fans, oh my God, I love it.”

Danielle also confessed that the one thing she thought would hinder her from becoming a Housewife worked out in her favor.

“One reason why I said I can’t do the show is the main reason why everybody loves me, and it’s because I’m just like them,” she explained. “They see a little bit of themselves.”

Danielle reflects on Jennifer Aydin’s body-shaming comments about her husband

Danielle also reflected on the dramatic Season 14 reunion where she lunged at Jennifer Aydin during a heated moment.

The RHONJ star proclaimed that getting physical is never okay, but admitted that the insulting comment about her husband, Nate Cabral, cut deep.

“You know the saying ‘words hurt just as much?’ The words that cut like a knife, sometimes it’s worse,” said Danielle, who noted that viewers didn’t see the full extent of what she endured at Rails Steakhouse.

Danielle shared that bloggers posted unflattering images and videos of Nate’s body on social media before the sitdown.

However, when Jennifer commented on Nate’s body, she realized her castmate was putting that information out.

“When she said that to me, in that split second, I was like ‘Oh my God. it was you,'” said Danielle.

Check out Danielle Cabral’s interview below.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.