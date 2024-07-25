RHONJ fans drag ‘delusional’ Jennifer Aydin for insulting Danielle Cabral’s husband

Jennifer Aydin gets dragged daily on social media, but let’s talk about what she just did to upset fans.

This time, The Real Housewives of New Jersey star is getting backlash for insulting Danielle Cabral’s husband, Nate.

We already know the history between Danielle and Jennifer as the aftermath of their physical altercation has taken center stage this season.

Danielle’s husband, Nate, has stayed out of the drama between the women, but Jennifer just dragged him into it.

In a preview clip for Episode 12, titled Dont Trial This at Home, the mom of five sits with her husband, Bill Aydin, to talk about their castmates.

It didn’t take long for things to get nasty as Jennifer hurled a crude insult at Nate, but RHONJ fans are coming to his defense.

Jennifer Aydin insults Nate Cabral in the RHONJ Episode 12 preview

The RHONJ star is already getting an onslaught of negative comments, and the episode hasn’t even aired yet.

Unfortunately for Jennifer, a sneak peek of the upcoming episode has been released, and it’s not showing her in the best light.

In the clip, talks turned to the Jersey men, and at the mention of Nate, the Bravo Housewife exclaims, “You know what? I think Nate’s like a little b**ch boy actually.”

This is not the first time that Jennifer has used that derogatory term against a castmate’s husband — she said the same thing to Joe Gorga in Season 12, calling him a “little b**ch boy.”

That saga played out at the Aydin’s Jersey Shore house amid a heated altercation between Jennifer and Melissa.

When Joe tried to defend his wife, things turned nasty, and Jennifer hurled the insult at him.

The 47-year-old got bashed by viewers and even her castmates for the rude remark, but she doubled down on the comment during the RHONJ Season 12 After Show.

RHONJ fans drag ‘delusional’ Jennifer Aydin on social media

Jennifer didn’t learn her lesson when she got called out for the “b**ch boy” comment the first time.

Now she’s getting dragged again, this time for hurling the same insult at Danielle’s husband.

“Omg she always has something to say about another housewives husband… 🫠,” a commenter retorted.

“Pure Deflection talking about someone elses husband AGAIN!! BECAUSE, her husband does NOT defend her like other husbands do,” noted someone else.

“Ewwwww I can’t stand her or her husband. If anyone’s husband is a bi#%£ boy it’s hers!” An Instagram user said.

Pic credit: @rhonjobsessed/Instagram

A commenter wrote,” Jen needs to keep Nate’s name out of her mouth. He has literally done nothing to her. He supports his wife as he should.”

“She’s Delusional,” exclaimed someone else.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.