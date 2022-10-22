RHONJ: Melissa Gorga calls out ‘trashy’ Jennifer Aydin for throwing a drink at Joe Gorga

Jennifer and Melissa are at odds, and it’s getting heated. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga has called out “trashy” Jennifer Aydin for throwing a drink at her husband, Joe Gorga, this past weekend.

There’s never been any love lost between Jennifer and Melissa, that’s for sure.

Jennifer will forever be Team Teresa Giudice, which has caused major problems with Melissa.

Things got heated with the frenemies last weekend when the RHONJ cast was in New York City for BravoCon, and Jennifer threw a drink at Joe.

A video of the incident went viral on social media, with Jennifer later sharing her account of what went down.

Now Melissa’s speaking out on the altercation and is taking aim at Jennifer for her actions.

Melissa Gorga calls out Jennifer Aydin for throwing a drink at Joe Gorga

Taking to her podcast, Melissa Gorga On Display, Melisa didn’t hold back sharing her thoughts about Jennifer. Melissa admitted that it all stemmed from the current family situation involving Joe and his sister.

“Everybody truly wants to see the family mend, except for Jennifer. And that’s hard for us to get past,” Melissa spilled.

The reality TV also explained that Jennifer had dissed the Gorgas earlier that day, accusing them of being desperate to hold onto their RHONJ status after falling out with Teresa. That did not sit well with Melissa, who admitted to calling Jennifer a “loser” and “wannabe” in the hotel lobby.

After Melissa hollered at Jennifer, Joe called Jennifer a “dirty b***h” and questioned how Jennifer became a Real Housewife. Those words led to Jennifer throwing a drink at Joe, with Melissa calling what Jennifer did “trashy.”

Melissa also made it crystal clear that the Gorgas did not attack Jennifer despite what the latter and her team might be saying.

“You can’t fake being bullied. That’s not right,” Melissa expressed.

How will the Gorgas rift with Teresa Giudice impact RHONJ filming?

Ever since Joe and Melissa opted to skip Teresa’s wedding to Luis Ruelas after a family blow-up filming The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13, fans have wondered what it means for future seasons of the show.

Things are so bad right now that the RHONJ panel had to be split into two groups to keep Joe, Melissa, and Teresa away from each other. Even at Andy Cohen’s Legends Ball, they were on opposite sides of the stage.

Andy recently addressed the family drama when speaking to Entertainment Tonight sharing that a lot can change by the time producers discuss Season 14. The current season has to air, and a reunion show has to be filmed.

At this time, the Watch What Happens Live host doesn’t believe the family will resolve its issues. However, Andy wasn’t willing to speak on whether the Gorgas or Teresa Giudice would be axed from RHONJ due to the drama.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-12 are streaming on Peacock.